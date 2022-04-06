news, local-news,

SIMPLY. THE. BEST. It might not sound like the most imaginative line in a story about music, but there is no other way to describe Grenfell local Henry Best's performance in Parkes' Overture concert on Saturday. Not only did he star on the stage, but Henry impressed, and drew tears from, one of Australia's top musical theatre performers, Josh Piterman. It was never just about one concert, though. Overture, run by the spectacular duo of Jess Westcott and Harriet Snaith from UpStage Australia, offered a chance for talented young musicians and singers from the Central West to perform alongside the top people in the industry. Josh ran a masterclass for Henry and seven others on the Thursday before Saturday's concert, and was so moved by listening to Henry sing 'For Forever' for a second time after he took some feedback onboard, he was reduced to tears. "He came into the masterclass a bit nervous, I challenged him a lot and got him to face his insecurities. It was about getting the talent out of his mouth but also the talent and stories in this young man's heart and his soul," he said. "I was so grateful that he let me in, I could see where he was at and when he sung, it was a really special experience for me and him." Henry said it was an equally emotional and incredible experience for him to see the way Josh invested in him. "It was a really special experience. I actually didn't know about the masterclass until a few days before until Josh messaged me. I was having a tough time and that little message really got me through the week," he said. "Then during the masterclass Jess (Westcott) snuck over to me and I asked me what song I was going to perform, and I was not ready for that at all! "My audition song (to get the role for Overture) was 'For Forever' from 'Dear Evan Hansen' and it's one of my back pocket songs so Jess found the sheet music and while I was freaking out, she really encouraged me and gave me a boost of confidence. "I sung it, and Josh gave me one correction on how I was reaching up for the higher notes and asked me if I could put more characterisation into it. "So I restarted, took the things he said onboard and halfway through he started getting emotional; and the way he was looking at me was so powerful and affirming as a performer. "It was just incredible, and just how special the moment was didn't really hit me until I was driving home when I literally hit an echidna," laughed Henry. For his part, Josh said he was very keen to push Henry to roll up his sleeves when it comes to being a singer and performer. "I really wanted to impress upon him too that while it's great he is talented, he can't rest on his laurels - to go to the next level it takes hard work and diligence," he said. "Talent will only get you so far, and when you're performing eight times a week it takes constant practicing and singing lessons, no one comes out of the womb being able to rock up to a show and perform on no preparation. "I hope the masterclass was eye-opening for him. He was super inquisitive, and asked lots of questions of Billie, Jarrod and I during the experience too and gained a great perspective. "You can tell that he is very special, but continuing to be the sponge he is, is the most important thing. "The other thing that is important for him to know, is I empathise with him. He is in a small country town where not a lot of people know that there are lots of other men out there that have found happiness and fulfilment from singing and dancing. "He doesn't have to prove anyone wrong, he just has to love what he's doing and enjoy the journey," said Josh, in beautifully personal bit of advice for Henry. Jess and Harriet, who have worked very closely with Henry over the last few months in preparation for the concert, echoed Josh's sentiments, and said it was a real special thing to watch Henry's development. "It was a joy to see Henry overwhelmed. Outside of M and D (Parkes' Musical and Dramatic Society) he hasn't had to learn music quickly, but we asked him to do a lot of stuff...we really noticed in the last week after the masterclass that he was a bit astonished, grew and we found the real Henry." Henry delighted the crowd with a smooth, jazzy rendition of 'Fly Me To The Moon', and to perform in front of a large crowd with such confidence and musical brilliance really pointed to how much he had learned from the whole experience. "Before this I was hoping I could rest on my laurels and let talent take me all the way, but that ain't happening anymore," Henry said. "Overture was such an incredible experience for everyone involved...and at the Friday tech rehearsal I just tried to ask as many questions as I could. "It was amazing to work with Nick (Gentile, music director) too, he was so supportive and picked me up when I was feeling down about my pieces. I'm just so eternally grateful for this experience and can't wait to go as far as I can in this industry," said Henry. And what's next for Grenfell's biggest musical theatre star? Henry landed the lead role in Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's production of 'Big', which opens on May 13, and further down the track Henry is preparing the move to the big smoke and work his butt off to make it in the industry he is so passionate about. It's hard not to wish the very best (sorry, we couldn't avoid the pun for the entire story) for this impressive young man, who's vulnerability and enthusiasm to change and grow is infectious. And beautiful.

