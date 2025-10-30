Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Breaking news - Parkes Champion-Post
Business
Cheers as new-look Commercial Hotel reopens
Parkes Champion-Post
Explore the universe without leaving Parkes
Sport
From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts
Parkes squash trio represent NSW and duo go on to represent Australia against New Zealand
Parkes Champion-Post
Leading goal kicker and volunteer of the year among Parkes Panthers
Parkes Panthers have ended their season on a high, two awarded by AFL Central West
Parkes Champion-Post
Livelihoods on the line if incinerator goes ahead
The proposed Energy from Waste facility could potentially ruin the Woods' livelihood
Sport
Wilkie, Harrison make a winning combination
Weekly golf reports from Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf
News
Energy from Waste
Council calls for EfW scrutiny as it lodges inquiry submission
Parkes Shire Council has lodged a formal submission to the NSW Energy from Waste inquiry
Christine Little
News
Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in
Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare
News
Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg
Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
People and Lifestyle
Borrow a person, not a book
Parkes Shire Library will host its first-ever Living Library on 15 November
Parkes Champion-Post
Sisters tackle 65km with smiles and laughter
Sisters walk their 65km route to school and raise almost $5000 for Camp Quality
Events
Cycling festival pedals into Parkes
160 riders are registered for goodnessgravel cycling festival's first time in Parkes
Events
What's on in and around Parkes
Your local and regional events guide
Emergency Services
Two people dead after underground explosion at Cobar mine
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Cobar community and mining industry
Sport
Sport
Ladies have a ball as bowls moves indoors
This week's Parkes Bowling and Sports Club women's report
Golf
Middleton and Hood finally secure win
Weekly Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf reports
Bowls
Ann and Lil battle for Minor Singles title
Weekly Parkes Bowling Club Women's Bowls report
Rugby League
Lovett lights up the field in 18s
Under 18s hooker from Parkes Taj Lovett has had a cracker 2025 season
Bowls
Big field for special charity bowls day
Sunday's rain didn't dampen spirits at Eddie McPhee Memorial Day
Bowls
Bowls and bright colours raise money for Can Assist
Parkes' lady bowlers raised money for Can Assist this week
Regional
Regional
Postie bikes raise awareness for Wings4Kidz charity
Postie bikes are headed back to Parkes in April for a special cause
Regional
Maltese ETA takes top honours in Ultimate Contest
Malta’s Josuel Grech has been crowned the 2025 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion
Regional
The day Hilda met Elvis in her home in Germany
Parkes Elvis Festival goer shares her story of rare interaction with Elvis Presley
Regional
2025 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants revealed
2025 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants revealed
Opinion
Opinion
'Your voice matters': Reader weighs-in on issue
A Peak Hill resident responds to earlier letters on the Energy from Waste facility
Opinion
Reader believes there's a governance issue at council
Letters from readers and others regarding issues and happenings in Parkes
Opinion
Council responds to budget letter and reader talks about waste
Parkes Council says it's not planning to run deficit budgets for the next 10 years
Community
Community
Good numbers for major congress and farewell to our president
The latest from the Parkes Bridge Club
Community
Eye opening experience for Payseno
Agricultural machinery apprentice Zac Payseno joined in the action at the Bathurst 1000
Community
Bob's got it covered: He's Apprentice of the Year
Bob McEwen has been named plastering Apprentice of the Year for the Central West/Riverin
Community
Sew much fun! Craft Corner has a new toy challenge
There's a new competition at Craft Corner this October
Rural
Rural
Rural Aid's final Farm Recovery Event for year in Peak Hill
Rural Aid will host its final Farm Recovery Event for 2025 in Peak Hill
Rural
Extra heavies receive $320 to $428/head at Tusday's sale
Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
Rural
Kim Oliver awarded Elder of the Year
Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare