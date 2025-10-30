Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025

Business

Cheers as new-look Commercial Hotel reopens

Parkes Champion-Post

Explore the universe without leaving Parkes

Sport

From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts

Parkes squash trio represent NSW and duo go on to represent Australia against New Zealand
Parkes Champion-Post

Leading goal kicker and volunteer of the year among Parkes Panthers

Parkes Panthers have ended their season on a high, two awarded by AFL Central West
Parkes Champion-Post

Livelihoods on the line if incinerator goes ahead

The proposed Energy from Waste facility could potentially ruin the Woods' livelihood
Sport

Wilkie, Harrison make a winning combination

Weekly golf reports from Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf
News

Energy from Waste

Council calls for EfW scrutiny as it lodges inquiry submission

Parkes Shire Council has lodged a formal submission to the NSW Energy from Waste inquiry
Christine Little
News

Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in

Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare
News

Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg

Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
People and Lifestyle

Borrow a person, not a book

Parkes Shire Library will host its first-ever Living Library on 15 November
Parkes Champion-Post

Sisters tackle 65km with smiles and laughter

Sisters walk their 65km route to school and raise almost $5000 for Camp Quality
Events

Cycling festival pedals into Parkes

160 riders are registered for goodnessgravel cycling festival's first time in Parkes
Events

What's on in and around Parkes

Your local and regional events guide
Emergency Services

Two people dead after underground explosion at Cobar mine

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Cobar community and mining industry
Sport

Ladies have a ball as bowls moves indoors

This week's Parkes Bowling and Sports Club women's report
Golf

Middleton and Hood finally secure win

Weekly Parkes Golf Club and Veterans Golf reports
Bowls

Ann and Lil battle for Minor Singles title

Weekly Parkes Bowling Club Women's Bowls report
Rugby League

Lovett lights up the field in 18s

Under 18s hooker from Parkes Taj Lovett has had a cracker 2025 season
Bowls

Big field for special charity bowls day

Sunday's rain didn't dampen spirits at Eddie McPhee Memorial Day
Bowls

Bowls and bright colours raise money for Can Assist

Parkes' lady bowlers raised money for Can Assist this week
Regional

Postie bikes raise awareness for Wings4Kidz charity

Postie bikes are headed back to Parkes in April for a special cause
Regional

Maltese ETA takes top honours in Ultimate Contest

Malta’s Josuel Grech has been crowned the 2025 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion
Regional

The day Hilda met Elvis in her home in Germany

Parkes Elvis Festival goer shares her story of rare interaction with Elvis Presley
Regional

2025 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants revealed

Opinion

'Your voice matters': Reader weighs-in on issue

A Peak Hill resident responds to earlier letters on the Energy from Waste facility
Opinion

Reader believes there's a governance issue at council

Letters from readers and others regarding issues and happenings in Parkes
Opinion

Council responds to budget letter and reader talks about waste

Parkes Council says it's not planning to run deficit budgets for the next 10 years

Community

Community

Good numbers for major congress and farewell to our president

The latest from the Parkes Bridge Club
Community

Eye opening experience for Payseno

Agricultural machinery apprentice Zac Payseno joined in the action at the Bathurst 1000
Community

Bob's got it covered: He's Apprentice of the Year

Bob McEwen has been named plastering Apprentice of the Year for the Central West/Riverin
Community

Sew much fun! Craft Corner has a new toy challenge

There's a new competition at Craft Corner this October
Rural

Rural Aid's final Farm Recovery Event for year in Peak Hill

Rural Aid will host its final Farm Recovery Event for 2025 in Peak Hill
Rural

Extra heavies receive $320 to $428/head at Tusday's sale

Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
Rural

Kim Oliver awarded Elder of the Year

Weekly Looking at Landcare column by Central West Lachlan Landcare
