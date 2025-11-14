Strong Export Sector Underpins Australia’s Growth Outlook

Australia’s economic activity rebounded in the second quarter, expanding by 0.6% after the first quarter's weaker 0.3% gain. When measured year over year, the economy grew 1.8%. This marks the strongest annual expansion since September 2023 and beats the expected 1.6% increase that most economists had predicted. Strong exports have been a key driver of this growth.

Export Earnings Forecasted To Decline as Commodity Prices Ease

Australia's September Resources and Energy Quarterly report shows a slight reduction in projected export revenues as commodity prices soften.

The government anticipates that resource and energy export earnings will decrease from a record AU$385 billion in 2024/2025 to AU$369 billion in 2025/2026, representing a roughly 5% decrease. Forecasts indicate another decline to AU$354 billion by 2026/2027, as global demand weakens and prices return to more typical levels after their recent peaks.

Even with these reductions, the resources and energy sector still forms the core of Australia's export economy, making up about 65–70% of total goods exports.

Key Points from the September 2025 Resources and Energy Quarterly:

● The resources and energy sector accounts for approximately 11.4% of the nation's total economic output.

● Gold revenue is expected to rise to $60 billion in 2025–26, driven by higher production volumes and stronger prices.

● Iron ore remains Australia's top export earner and is likely to account for roughly one-quarter of all resource and energy commodity income over the next two years. Still, growing global supply is expected to push prices down, reducing Australia's iron ore export revenue from $116 billion in 2024–25 to $103 billion in 2026–27.

● Energy export income is projected to decrease during this period, with drops expected for thermal coal, LNG and oil. A steep fall in oil prices will likely impact LNG exports as well. These are anticipated to slide from $108 billion in 2024–25 to $81 billion in 2026–27.

● Alumina revenue is expected to ease in 2025–26 as the price spike seen in 2024 continues to reverse. After exceeding $12 billion in 2024–25, earnings are predicted to drop to $9 billion by 2026–27.

● Lithium income is expected to improve as prices recover from their recent sharp decline. Earnings are forecast to increase from $4.8 billion in 2024–25 to $6.1 billion in 2026–27.

● Revenue from other critical minerals is expected to expand from $2 billion in 2024–25 to $5 billion by 2026–27. This growth is expected to come from the restart of manganese operations at GEMCO and the expansion of various rare earth projects, including Lynas' Kalgoorlie processing plant.

Mining Sector Powers Economic Growth

During the June 2025 quarter, Australia's real GDP increased by 0.6 %, while the mining value added jumped 2.3%. Iron ore mining surged 6.1 per cent as weather-related disruptions came to an end. At the same time, exploration and mining support services grew 2.3%, oil and gas extraction rose 1.2%, and coal mining expanded 0.8%. Other mining activities declined by 0.7%.

The country holds its position as the world's top iron ore producer, and this commodity generates roughly 25% of all resource and energy export income. July 2025 exports of iron ore totalled 75 million tonnes, marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. This volume growth keeps it at the top of Australia's resource exports, with yearly values surpassing $85 billion.

Gold is another exceptional performer in Australia's export mix. According to TradingView charts, Gold prices have climbed to unprecedented levels, crossing US$3,980 per ounce in November 2025. Gold export earnings are predicted to hit $60 billion in 2025-26, marking a considerable 27.7% jump from the $47 billion recorded in 2024-25.

Australia produces between 310 and 369 tonnes of gold each year, securing its spot as the world's second-largest gold producer behind China. Western Australia leads this production, delivering about 70% of the national output. Key producing areas include the well-known Kalgoorlie-Boulder district and the resource-abundant Pilbara.

Critical Minerals Could Shape Future Export Trends

Critical minerals now occupy a central position in Australia's exports. Revenue from critical minerals like antimony, rare earths, and cobalt is expected to reach AU$5 billion by 2026/2027. Renewed manganese shipments from GEMCO and expanding rare earth exports should account for most of this growth.

The recent rare earths agreement between Australia and the US could influence or boost demand further. More projects and a combined US$2 billion in investment are anticipated over the next six months.



Uncertainty around rare earths export controls could affect how Australia moves forward with its resources. An October 10 announcement from China's Ministry of Commerce expanded export controls to include five additional rare earth elements: holmium, erbium, thulium, europium, and ytterbium.

These new regulations extend worldwide. Any foreign company that produces rare earth materials or magnets using Chinese equipment or technology must now secure an export license from Beijing. Although this new regulation has been paused for a year, Australia has a crucial opportunity to position itself as a reliable alternative supplier to global markets. This temporary reprieve enables the country to expand its refining capacity and establish independent facilities for processing rare earths.

Geopolitical tensions aside, the Australian dollar is expected to stay strong.

The AUD should gain ground against the USD during the forecast period. Deeper and quicker US interest rate cuts compared to Australia will make AUD interest-bearing assets more appealing to investors.

Strong Exports Keep Economy on Steady Path

Australia's export economy continues to prove its resilience even as the world faces challenging market conditions. The nation's rich deposits of iron ore and gold provide a solid foundation, while the growing importance of critical minerals opens new opportunities for long-term prosperity. As global tensions reshape trade relationships and investment flows, Australia appears well-positioned to maintain steady economic growth.