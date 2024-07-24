Can the McDonald siblings both claim 2024 Australian Off Road titles?

Danielle McDonald has had a promising start to her rookie senior year and she is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The talented rider has rode tracks in America, Portugal, Argentina, and all over Australia and this year is adding Spain to that list as she was successful in being selected to represent Australia at the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) for the second year in a row.
After an outstanding debut at the ISDE last year, being a valuable rider in the Australian team to claim second place and also claiming second outright individually Danielle's selection to compete again this year comes as no surprise.
"Jess Gardiner, Tayla Jones and I have all been selected again to go over to Spain," Danielle said.
"The whole Australian team is going to go over this year so that will be pretty cool, I'm pretty excited and I'm looking forward to it - especially now that I know what I'm up for."
You can check out the Australian senior world trophy team and junior world trophy team headed to Spain with the women's world trophy team at: https://www.aorc.org.au/news/team-australia
The young rider is making herself known in the senior women's competitions as she is currently first in the Australian Off Road Championship (AORC), third in the four-round MXW Pro MX, placed second in the prestigious Hattah Desert Race, and placed seventh in her first Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) race in America.
Her most recent race was in Victoria at the Hattah Desert Race.
Over 600 of the best off road enduro riders from around the country travel to Victoria to take part in this physically and mentally challenging race, where just finishing is a big win for most riders.
Juniors undergo two non-stop hours on their bike through sand and ruts and seniors compete in a five hour non-stop race that tests both the mental and physical fitness of riders.
Danielle competed in her first senior Hattah race this year after racing the junior track for five years and claiming four Hattah Desert Race Championships.
"I did the senior race for the first time this year, I was going really good. I actually was leading mostly the whole race, it was really tough next level stuff, totally different to the junior track.
"I was leading the race and then I crashed and hit a tree so I lost it and I managed to just come in second."
Danielle claimed second in Women's and 76th outright out of 432 senior riders.
Danielle's brother Dylan also competed in Hattah and came away with a podium finish.
"In the prologue I got second so I'm pretty happy with second, and in the race I placed third in class and third outright in Junior Big Wheels," Dylan said.
"I felt pretty good going through it. I just need to minimise my mistakes. I couldn't really see much because of the dust but I felt pretty good, I just needed to minimise my mistakes."
Earlier in the year, the McDonald family travelled to America where Danielle and Dylan competed in round seven of the GNCC.
"We were just going over for experience really, just seeing how we went and what to expect. It was a pretty tough round because it was raining heaps and it got really boggy, bog holes everywhere," Danielle recalled.
"I think I ended up getting a fourth in the class but yer just the bog holes were a bit full on, everyone was crashing, everyone was bogged but I enjoyed it," Dylan said.
"It was a good experience, a really good experience, we learnt a lot," Danielle said.
The siblings said the atmosphere on and off the track is completely different to what it is like here in Australia.
"It is completely different there's so much more women racing and just so much more people in general there were like 2000 riders, it was full on."
"Just the people on the sidelines, the spectators were just on the track, standing in the middle of it, next to trees, just so much more different to here," Dylan said.
Danielle went over to America again after that and both young riders are planning on going back next month to see their improvements.
In Australia, both Danielle and Dylan are dominating their classes in this year's AORC.
"I'm currently leading the championship, and it's been good. I've only just claimed the championship lead last round so that was good," Danielle said.
"I'm currently leading the championship also," Dylan said.
Dylan races in Class J4.
"I like most of the tracks, I just need to minimise those mistakes again. I'm just leading the championship by only two points so it's going to be a close race but I'm looking forward to the rest of it."
Danielle is also competing in the Pro Mx for the first time and is currently third in the championship with one round left.
"I've been enjoying it, I haven't done the Pro MX ever before so i've enjoyed doing it this year and just happy to be in the top 3," Danielle said.
Last weekend Danielle competed in the third round of Pro MX.
"It was a battle and a half after no bike time before and still trying to recover from Hattah plus having the flu all week didn't make things easy.
"Moto 1, I started off to a good start but just couldn't put anything together.
"Moto 2, I came out with an awesome start and I was running 2nd most of the race until a few mistakes and coming together with another rider put me back. I Was devastated to say the least, just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I am taking away the positives. I'm still sitting 3rd in the championship!"
Danielle came away with a fifth overall for the weekend.
Dylan has been competing in some rounds of the Pro MX too.
"I haven't really been in the championships I just go to the ones that Danielle goes to so I've just been seeing where I am in Australia and for training purposes really just seeing how i'm going with everyone," Dylan said.
The pair are now looking forward to competing in round seven and eight this weekend of the AORC at Queensland Motorsport Park where they both hope to hold onto that number one spot in their championships.
