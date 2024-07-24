On the bowling green

By Marty Tighe
The Minor Pairs Championship matches have continued with two exciting matches played during the last two weeks.
The highly anticipated quarter-final match between the Townsend clan, Father and Son Brian and Jock Townsend against Brother and Uncle Greg Townsend, and his Lead partner Josh White, was a match with two distinct phases.
Greg and Josh made all the running early and led by 12 shots to 5 at the halfway mark of the match. Staring at possible defeat startled Brian and Jock into gear. They won all but 1 of the remaining ends, overtaking Greg and Josh, eventually winning the match by 21 shots to 13.
Brian and Jock met Mike Valentine and Marty Tighe in the Minor Pairs semi-final last Saturday. Mike and Marty started brightly winning the first two ends, picking up four shots.
The match and scores tightened up over the next 10 ends, with Brian and Jock meeting all challenges from their opponents, taking the lead on both the 8th and 11th ends, albeit by one shot on both ends.
The match started to turn in favour of Valentine and Tighe on both of the 13th and 16th ends when they scored 4 shots on both ends. Mike and Marty led by 18 shots to 10 after the 16th end, and grimly hung on to win the match by 22 shots to 15, after scoring three shots on the last end.
Mike and Marty now wait for their opponents to play their semi-final match, before the much-anticipated Championship Final. Brian and Jock are congratulated on a great campaign, particularly Brian who taught himself to bowl with his non-natural left arm and with a Bowling aide, due to an injury to his right arm - an amazing effort.
Social Bowls on Saturday
Apart from the minor pairs semi-final played on Saturday, there 10 other Bowlers who braved the terrible windy and cold (freezing!) weather, to play a game of triples and a pairs game. Wearing their heaviest coats and beanies, the triples game of John Carr, Mark Glasheen and Rob Irving had a win by 3 shots over Ron Hornery, Bob Freeman and John Wright.
Three Life Members and a rogue, but lovable truck driver played the pairs game. Ray Jones led for Steve Turner against Colin Hayward and Colin Mudie. Ray and Steve led by 9 shots after the 11 th end and looked to be in control of the game.
The two Colin's won the next six ends, picking up 12 shots to lead by three shots after the 17th end. Ray and Steve scored four shots over the next two ends to lead by one shot leading into the final end. Hayward and Mudie drew the game at 20 shots each, winning the last end by one shot.
All Bowlers will be hoping the weather improves this week after a wet and cold, non-Bowler friendly week of weather last week!
The lucky rink jackpot has increased to $180 for Thursday social Bowls.
By Paul Lewin
Hello Bowlers
12 snowmen sent some bowls down on a wet and cold Wednesday, July 17 at Social bowls. Winners were Phil Barnard and Steve Clegg winning 18+16.
Runners Up were Paul Lewin and Blake Strudwick winning 14+12. Marble 25 came out and the Margins were 4, 12 & 16. The Jackpot this week is $45.00.
Saturday 20th July saw 16 players brave the freezing cold and blistering winds to enjoy Social Bowls. Winners were Dave Ford and Terry Clothier winning 17+21. Runners Up were Tony Bright and Ray Griffith winning 16+11.
Club Championships
The last game of the 2023/24 Club Championships was completed over the weekend with Brenden Weekes, Dougie Miller and Luke Ramsay taking on Clive Stibbard, Stevie Torrens and Paul Townsend.
Team Townsend kicked us off with a single. Team Ramsay a single. Team Townsend a 3 and Team Ramsay a 3 and yes it's 4 all after 4 ends.
Team Townsend settle in nicely with a 3, a 2, a 1, a 2 & a 2 to take the lead 14-4 after 9 ends. Team Ramsay wasn't having that and returned serve with a 3, a 5, a 3 & a 2 to take the lead 17-14 after 13 ends. Team Townsend a 2.
Team Ramsay a 3 & a single to lead 21-16 after 16 ends. Team Townsend a single. Team Ramsay a single. Team Townsend a 2 and now trail 22-19 after 19 ends. Team Ramsay two singles and a 3 to kick the lead out to 27-19 on the 22nd end. Team Townsend a 3.
Team Ramsay a single and it's 28-22 after 24. Team Townsend grab a three but just fall short in a cracking final of bowls. congratulation to Brenden, Dougie and Luke on being your 2023/24 Club Triples Champions.
The 2024/25 Club Championships nominations are up and will close towards the end of the month. Please get your teams sorted and names up to avoid missing out.
Midwest Bowls Fours
We host the Finals of the Midwest Bowls Fours this Saturday, July 27, with one team representing our club in the Open Men's. Junior Thorne, Ray Griffith, John Corcoran and Tony Bright who take on a strong Flippy led Manildra side at 9am. Good luck fellas.
We have bowlers from all over the Zone coming to compete in what should be an amazing day of bowls on our amazing green.
We have the State Men's, Open Reserve and Senior Women's all kicking off at 9am and the Senior Men's and State Women's kick off at 11am, with the Finals of the State Men's, Open Reserves and Senior Women's to be played at 1pm.
The Bistro will be open for Bacon and Egg Rolls and Cappuccino's from 8am.
Men's Pennants
Round three of the Men's Pennants kicks off on Sunday, July 28 at 11am. Both our Division 3 v Molong and Division 4 v Peak Hill are at home on Sunday, so get down and watch some great bowls and support our teams over the weekend.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, July 24 at 1pm. Social Bowls on Saturday, July 27 at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.
In the Club on Friday, July 26 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($550.00), Joker Draw ($1,200.00), the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm and the Parkes Ford and Kia, Daniels Auto Group Free Monthly Mega Raffles.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
By Maureen Miller
What a wonderful day for bowls, a miracle after so many wet and cold Tuesdays. The greenkeepers had the rinks running great as usual.
Thirteen keen bowlers went out to get their vitamin D levels up before the next lot of cloud. The semi final of the consistency singles was played between Kim and Rhona.
Great bowls were played by both bowlers and the game was very close until the 10th end when Kim took charge of the game to take a win.
Thanks Jan for marking the game. Kim now plays Marja in the final next week. This should be a cracker of a game as both Kim and Marja have been the inform bowlers of the competition.
In the other games Rose and Valmai played a pairs game against Carol and Sue, not much noise came from this rink, they must have been concentrating! Rose and Valmai started out like a house on fire, but Carol must have got the hang of her new bowls and with Sue nearly caught up after 17 ends but Rose a Valmai kept their nose in front to take the win.
It was great so have a new bowler play in a game of triples between Joan, Kay and Gwenda against Maureen, Lil and her sister Narelle.
Maureen was a bit worried there would be a nudi run happening but managed to get on the score card in 8th end. Once on the card Maureen, Lil and Narelle played well but couldn't catch up to Joan, Kay and Gwenda.
The final of Consistency Singles will be played next Tuesday, this should be a great game to watch - Rhona has 3 shirts for members to look at to decide colour and style if anyone wants a cotton shirt for social bowls - Trading Table will be on August 13.
To play social bowls ring the PB&SC on 6862 1446 between 9-9.30 am. New and visiting bowlers are always welcome.
