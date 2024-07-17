Parkes Champion-Post
Turbojet engine new addition for HARS

By Hars Parkes Aviation Museum
July 18 2024 - 9:23am
A 1940s Rolls Royce Derwent centrifugal compressor turbojet engine is the newest addition to the HARS Parkes Aviation Museum. Photo courtesy RAFM Hendon.
HARS Parkes Aviation Museum has a wide variety of military and commercial aircraft and aviation related items on display, and the latest to arrive is a 1940's Rolls Royce Derwent centrifugal compressor turbojet engine.

