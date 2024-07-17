Turbojet engine new addition for HARS

HARS Parkes Aviation Museum has a wide variety of military and commercial aircraft and aviation related items on display, and the latest to arrive is a 1940's Rolls Royce Derwent centrifugal compressor turbojet engine.
The Derwent turbojet engine was developed from the original Whittle design of the late 30's and 40's and was the second jet engine to go into production.
The RR Derwent powered the Gloster meteor aircraft, the first jet powered fighter aircraft to join RAF squadrons at the end of WW2. They were used extensively to down German V1 flying bombs.
In November 1945 the Gloster Meteor with a Derwent engine set a world speed record of 606 mph or 975 kmh.
The Meteor was in service with the RAAF from 1946 to 1963 and saw service in the Korean War between July 1951 and July 1953, they were first used in a fighter role against the Chicom Mig 15's and outclassed and then succeeded in a ground attack role using rockets and napalm. Australia lost 32 pilots and 53 Meteors during the conflict.
In addition to this iconic jet engine, you can also see the largest jet engine in the Central West a Rolls Royce RB211 that powered the Boeing 747, Neptune engines, both piston and jet and the de Havilland Goblin engine that powered the Vampire.
The Museum is expanding and looking to recruit more volunteers to either be receptionists or tour guides or even hands on looking after the aircraft and exhibits.
Contact Mike on 0418473175 or speak to any one of our volunteers.
The Museum is at Parkes Regional Airport is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm Thursdays and Sundays and entrance is $30 per family. HARS Parkes Aviation Museum is unique in that children of all ages can sit in helicopter cockpits, walk through Caribou, Neptune bombers and other aircraft.
