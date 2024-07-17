Parkes ladies are Masters at the game of hockey

Parkes' NSW representatives have returned from the 2024 Australian Masters Hockey Championships held in Sydney with a swag of medals.
Casey Miles led the charge in the Over 34s division, securing a hard-earned bronze medal for NSW after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Western Australia in the medal match.
Louise Witherow, a key player in the Over 40s Blues team, contributed to their impressive performance, finishing in equal 5th place.
In the Over 45s category, Amy Thornberry and Jane Mattiske showcased their prowess, clinching a silver medal for NSW after a closely contested 2-1 battle with Victoria in the final. Jane scored one goal in the tournament.
The Over 50s division saw Denise Gersbach and Tracie Sams emerge as gold medalists following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Western Australia in the final showdown. Denise scored three goals throughout the championship, including one in the gold medal match.
Mandy Westcott contributed to the Over 55s team's success, earning a silver medal after a closely contested match that ended in a shoot-out.
In the Over 70s category, Maureen Massey stood firm as goalkeeper, guiding her team to a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Victoria in the gold medal match.
Lee Hodge travelled with the NSW Contingent as an assistant coach, returning with a bronze medal from the Over 40s team and a gold medal with the Over 70s team.
The collective success of the NSW contingent was duly recognised as the state was awarded the prestigious Meg Wilson Trophy for being the champion state at the Nationals, further cementing NSW's dominance in Masters hockey.
Behind the scenes, David Mike, coach of the Over 50s team and a stalwart figure in Parkes Masters hockey, played a pivotal role in guiding the team to gold. His extensive experience and dedication to the sport have fostered a strong affiliation with Parkes Masters players over the past 15 years.
Looking ahead, several Parkes players, including Casey Miles, Denise Gersbach, Mandy Westcott, and Maureen Massey, are now setting their sights on the 2024 World Cup events later this year, representing Australia across various age categories.
The achievements of these women from Parkes underscore not only their individual talents but also the strength of the local hockey community and the spirit of sportsmanship that defines them.
