Can you help deliver Lions' free children's vision screening program?

The Forbes and District Lions Club inc. is conducting free vision screening in primary schools in our district, and in need of more volunteers to help deliver this program.
To achieve this, Forbes Lions are opening up our vision screening training to residents of Forbes and district.
This program is one of our most rewarding, and to see the look of delight on a child's face when they see clearly for the first time is an amazing experience.
Our children's eyes are the windows to their world, a world of curiosity, learning, and boundless possibilities.
As Australian Lions, we recognise the importance of clear vision for our little ones.
That's why the Australian Lions Clubs Children's Vision Screening Program stands out in our numerous programs, ensuring that no child's potential is dimmed by undetected vision problems.
What next?
Personalised letters are sent to parents/guardians, highlighting any areas of concern. If necessary, parents are advised to seek further examination by an optometrist.
Lions are currently identifying approximately 20 to 25 per cent of children we screen are referred to an optometrist.
For more information contact Forbes and District Lions Club, Club Secretary Peter Bright on 0419463803, or email forbes.nsw@lions.org.au
