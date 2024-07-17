Get ready for return of Tullamore Show

Show season is almost upon us and the Tullamore Show is set to start the show season in the Parkes Shire on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.
This year it is expected to be bigger and better, with a larger amount of prize money for competition winners.
This year, the Show has over $22,000 in prize money, all thanks to sponsors, Tullamore Show Committee President, Wayne McMahon said.
The schedule is out and up online, and there will be a big show coming up, Mr McMahon said, with a smash up derby with over 20 cars expected to participate.
There is also a variety of competitions and entertainment including jumping castles and a magician..
In the week before the show, there will be the three day NSW Sheep Dog Trials on August 2 to August 4, with the results available at the show.
On Friday, August 9, the junior judging will take place, Mr McMahon said, which has attracted quite a lot of nominations and will be a big day.
Other competitions and sections being hosted over the two day show include the Cattle, Poultry, Sheep, and Horse competitions, along with the All Breeds Champion Dog Show.
Other competitions include speed shearing, ASC Dryland Wheat Competition, Motorcycle Barrel Racing Fleece, Welding, art, craft, horticulture, ameteur photography, cooking and Wheat competitions along with a whole lot more.
Mr McMahon said the Show Committee would like to thank all of their sponsors for their support of the 2024 Tullamore Show.
This year, there will be no Young Woman or Rural Achiever Competitions at the Tullamore Show.
To find out more about what's on at this year's Tullamore Show and for the full schedule, you can head online to their website at https://tullamoreshow.org.au/ or check out their Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.