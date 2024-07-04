Two of Parkes' up and coming hockey stars are off to Queensland

Year six Parkes East Public School Vice Captain, Charlie Rix has made the most out of his last year in primary school making numerous representative sporting teams.
Charlie has trialed for a range of different representative sports this year and has been successful in being selected in the Lachlan soccer team, Lachlan touch football team, Lachlan rugby league team, Western cricket team, Western hockey team and most recently the NSW PSSA hockey team.
Year five Parkes Public School student, Sam Yelland has previously been selected into the Western cricket team as well as the Lachlan cricket team but this year he is making his mark in hockey being selected for the Western hockey team and now the NSW PSSA hockey team.
Recently Charlie and Sam travelled to Newcastle as part of the Western boys hockey team to compete in the State Championships.
The team finished eighth and both Charlie and Sam had standout games through the championships resulting in the pair being selected into the NSW PSSA hockey team. They were the only players out of the Western hockey team to be selected!
Charlie was selected into the NSW PSSA hockey team as a striker and attacking midfielder and Sam was also selected as a striker.
The boys will travel to Cairns and compete in the School Sport Australian Championships from August 18 to 23 which both of the boys said they aren't looking forward to playing in the heat and humidity of Queensland.
"It's going to be a bit hot playing in Queensland, but I am still looking forward to it," Charlie said.
This isn't the first time Charlie has been selected to represent his state as he was successful in being selected for the same team last year competing in Hobart.
The team came home with a bronze medal and this year Charlie is hoping to bring home a gold.
"I hope we do better this year, we've got to win this year because it's my last year," Charlie said.
It was Charlie's goal to be selected in the team again this year as he loves the sport of hockey and Sam said it is his goal to get selected again next year like Charlie has.
"We're very proud of Charlie and his representation, particularly with his hockey for the state and who knows how far he can go with his cricket, we're just proud as a school we can provide these opportunities for our students," Parkes East Public School Principal, Michael Ostler said.
"I've been playing hockey all my life, it's my favourite sport and It's really fun, I've got a few good friends through hockey too," Charlie said.
"I've been playing hockey for five years, I like hockey because you get to run and it's really fun playing with friends," Sam said.
Charlie said he has been putting effort into training, going on regular runs around their family farm and playing with Sam in the local hockey competition on Saturday mornings.
The boys will also be a part of a two day training camp before the competition begins in August.
The boys both know a few other boys who are also on the team but are both glad they have each other in Queensland and are looking forward to competing.
Charlie would especially like to thank his mum for taking him everywhere to take part in these representative sporting teams.
"I want to thank my Mum, number one supporter, she takes me everywhere like Newcastle and Tamworth, across the whole state and across the whole country, thanks Mum!"
Sam would also like to thank his coach who has helped him develop his hockey skills throughout the year.
Before the primary championships kick off, the NSW Under 15's All Schools Team will be competing in the Gold Coast from July 27 to August 3 with Parkes Junior Hockey player, Sam Westcott.
Sam attended the All School trials in Newcastle recently where he participated in two tough days of trials against a high level of skilled athletes.
Sam was successful in being selected in the team making the third Parkes Junior Hockey player to compete for NSW in the School Sport Australian Championships for 2024.
