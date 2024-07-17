Parkes Champion-Post
RAS scholarship for Will

July 18 2024 - 9:12am
William Gordon.
Investing in the future of rural and regional communities, the RAS Foundation has selected a record 91 students for its 2024 Rural Scholarship program, with nine scholars from the Central West named in this year's cohort.

