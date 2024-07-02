Spacies' four-try blitz seals win over Bathurst Panthers

Parkes Spacemen made the trip to Bathurst's Carrington Park to take on the Panthers in cold conditions, the rain holding off long enough for first grade to complete their game.
Both teams started on an even footing with errors creeping in early. It looked like they were having trouble adjusting to the cold conditions. Nine minutes in Parkes used its back line and the ever present Chad Porter backed up and received a short pass and burrowed over for Spacemen's first 4 points. Tuhi Pompey had the kicking duties and converted the try. Parkes 6 Bathurst 0.
From the restart of play Parkes looked confident and broke Panthers line on the second tackle and after a 70 metre supporting play Parkes full back Sam Dwyer places the ball down under the posts Tuhi Pompey had no trouble adding the extra 2 points Parkes 12 Bathurst 0. Play settled down for 10 minutes with Malakai Folau making ground every time he had the ball he was a handful for Panthers. In the 22nd minute Parkes came up with a one on one steal and this set Chad Porter up for his second try. Spacemen 16 Panthers 0.
Bathurst had to get their act together and with some solid running and no errors on the 31st minute Joshua Merritt scores a well earned try and Josh Rivett converts Parkes 16 Bathurst 6. Parkes responded four minutes later with Malakai Folau going over in the right hand corner, this was going to happen as Malakai has been a handful for Bathurst to contain. Parkes 20 Bathurst 6. Coming up to the half time break Parkes put a raid into Bathurst territory and Riley Scott comes away with a try. Tuhi's conversion went over the dot and at oranges Spacemen 26 Panthers 6.
Parkes are in a commanding position with a good lead but don't tell this to Brady Cheshire who at the start of the second half broke through the Parkes defence and strolled over for an easy try in the 43rd minute.Josh Rivett converted Parkes 26 Bathurst 12. Time for Parkes to pull their socks up.
This Parkes did by tightening up their defence and started a period of play that netted them four unanswered tries, in the 56th minute Josh Smede came up with a great run and scored left of the posts, Tuhi Pompey's kick went wide Parkes 30 Bathurst 12. Chad Porter in the 63rd minute leads by example and places the ball down under the posts for his third try after some consistent team work out wide. Chad takes over the kicking from Tuhi and misses his first attempt. Spacemen 34 Panthers 12.
Now step up to the plate Sam Dwyer with his long strides and speed he gets his timing right and is hitting the gaps so in the 73rd minute he goes over for his second try and in the 78th minute Sam is on the end of a great pass and sprints away for a 50 metre try to the right of the posts this being his third. Chad Porter converted both tries and at the end of the game Parkes Spacemen 46 defeat Bathurst Panthers 12.
Bathurst Panthers did not rest at any stage of the game and made Parkes earn every point. They were just out played on the day. Chad Porter lead and the Parkes back line all had a stand out attacking game. Parkes defence was also solid for the majority of the game.
Sunday's game was also the debut for the Spacemen's French players, Eddy Perramond and Arnauh Hack. Well done boys a fantastic game to start on and both players held their own in the forward pack.
For the day Spacemen First Grade win Parkes 46 - Bathurst 12
Reserves Bathurst 24 - Parkes 16. Hardest job on any game day is the Reserve Grade Coach, Jimmy Clyburn you have a great side being pulled from pillar to post. Keep up the good work the boys are with you.
The reserve game started with mistakes from both sides and play went from end to end for the first 14 minutes until Mitch Hutchings scores a great try at the end of some solid attack from the Spacemen. Hutchings converts his own try Parkes lead 6 to nil. The game at this stage opened up and in the 20th minute Panthers Talon Hodge goes in for a try Jackson Carter converts try Panthers 6 Parkes 6.
From the restart Rex Yallon came up with a solid tackle which forced the error from Panthers and they dropped the ball, Parkes had the scrum feed but the intensity of the advantage waned and it took another 10 minutes before Rex Yallon goes over for a great 4 pointer the conversion was unsuccessful and the sides go into the break Parkes 10 Bathurst 6.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half Bathurst come up with 2 converted tries putting them in front for the first time. Bathurst 18 Parkes 10. Parkes got their foot back in the door 5 minutes later with Eden Lydford coming off a short pass and scoring on the left of the posts. Mitch Hutchings converts. Panthers 18 Spacemen 16. The intensity of the game rose and Parkes tried hard to cross the line but Bathurst got the upper hand and went in for the match winner in the 65th minute conversion was successful.
Under 18's Spacemen 26 - Bathurst 20
Bathurst Panthers jumped out of the blocks and scored two early tries and one conversion to lead the game 10 to nil after only 12 minutes of play. Parkes fought back with a try to Ryan Goodsell conversion was unsuccessful Panthers 10 Spacemen 4. Panthers continued to put pressure on Parkes line and came away with another try out wide to Shaun Furner in the 15th minute and it looked like it was going to be a run away game Panthers 14 Spacemen 4.
Jack Milne clawed the score back to a reasonable total with a scooting run to go over on the 23rd minute Jack converted his own try to go into the break. Panthers 14 Spacemen 10.
The Spacemen came out a determined side after the break and 7 minutes into second half Triston Ross scores in the right hand corner conversion by Jack Milne was successful and Spacemen take the lead 16 to 14. Parkes keeps the pressure on and Zane Saunders crashes over to score in the 38 minute. Kick goes wide but the Spacemen Under 18's are getting better as the game continues. Spacemen 20 Panthers 14.
Testosterone is starting to kick in and in frustration a Panther player gets himself a send off and another 10 minutes in the bin for coming into the ruckus. Bathurst although down to 11 men held for quite a while but Spacemen soon got the advantage and Oliver Thomas went in for a try on the 47th minute Jack Milne added the extras Parkes lead 26 to 14. Parkes nearly gave the game away as there was a knock on from the restart and Bathurst made them pay with a barging try to Connor Hodges, Connor converted his own try Bathurst 20 Parkes 26. With Bathurst back to 12 men it was any ones game for the last 5 minutes. Parkes defence held and the final scores were.
Players to stand out for Spacemen were Zac Payseno, Caleb Crisp and Bryce O'Malley
Spacecats Bathurst 8 - Parkes 0
This was a close game with both teams being depleted of players. Panthers and Spacecats could only muster 12 players each. This didn't deter any of the ladies as both teams played well with who they had and defence was outstanding. Bathurst scored 2 tries, one to Grace Blackmore in the 6th minute and the other to Meelah Lawton-Rei in the 39th. Although both teams are down the ladder the game was flowing and entertaining.
For Parkes Jorja Simpson, Maely MacGregor and Grace Milne were well supported by their young team.
Our next game is on Sunday, July 14 First Grade 2pm start we have Nyngan Tigers at home Jock Colley Field. Blue Tag Ladies start at 10:30am Check the paper.
Hopefully there will be a Newcastle Rugby League Jumper up for auction at the Coachman Hotel Motel after the game so come down for some fun. Old Boys and Supporters. See you there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.