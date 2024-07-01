Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Hartigan Avenue in Parkes from Tuesday, July 2.
A 250-metre section of Hartigan Avenue leading to the new Link Road will be under stop/slow conditions to allow for widening of the existing pavement to support the Parkes Bypass project.
Work hours will be from 7am to 6pm and the road will reopen to two-way traffic outside of work hours.
The work is expected to take four days to complete, weather permitting.
Intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.
For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
