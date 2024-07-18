Spacecats pride

The Spacecats have worked together during the season to award Grace MacGregor for being selected into the NSW Combined Catholic College's (NSWCCC) Under 16's side.
Earlier in the year Grace was selected for the NSWCCC Southern Country Under 16's side where she played against NSWCCC Sydney, NSWCCC Metropolitan and NSWCCC Southern Country.
From the four teams Grace was selected for the New South Wales Combined Catholic College's Under 16's team.
From June 20 to July 5 Grace competed with the team in the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League (ASSRL) Championships in Port Macquarie.
A week full of footy was also a week full of rain.
During the championships it rained every day which resulted in teams being moved around to find grounds dry enough to play on.
The team was strong at the start of the championship winning their first two games.
On day one NSWCCC played Western Australia, winning 18-0 and on day two they played Victoria securing another win of 24-0.
On the third day NSWCCC were up against a strong NSW Combined High Schools (NSWCHS) side.
Both teams went into the game with no points against them.
The NSWCCC girls fought hard against NSWCHS but unfortunately lost in a tough game of 6-4.
The following day NSWCCC were ranked second in their pool (pool 2) which meant the team was up against second in pool 1 which was the third NSW team the NSW Combined Independent Schools.
The NSWCCC side fought hard coming home with a win of 12-4 securing third place.
Grace's team did not make the finals due to their for and against being lower.
NSWCHS won the championship against Queensland with the end score of 10-6.
This was a huge week of rugby league for Grace and her team, congratulations.
Parkes Rugby League are immensely proud.
Spacecats Results
Parkes Spacecats played against a strong Nyngan side last weekend.
The Spacecats were too good for the Nyngan side taking home the win 18-12.
