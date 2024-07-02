Megan's passion for rural health recognised with RAS scholarship

Investing in the future of rural and regional communities, the RAS Foundation has selected a record 91 students for its 2024 Rural Scholarship program, with nine scholars from the Central West named in this year's cohort.
Among them is Trundle's Monique Morgan.
Growing up Monique gained first-hand experience of the physical and mental health inequities faced in rural and remote areas. Seeing the demand this encouraged Monique to study a Bachelor of Nursing.
Monique is currently in her third and final year of study at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst and when she graduates, she wishes to return to rural NSW to address the health inequities in small communities and provide positive health impacts to those in need.
Monique says she is grateful for the support provided by the rural scholarship program, emphasising the significant difference it will enable her to make in her future career.
"Growing up in a regional town, I understand the important role health professionals play in rural communities and the demand for more registered nurses across the country," Morgan said.
"Through my degree, I wish to contribute to the health of people in rural areas and give back to my community.
"Although I currently work casually at the hospital to try to cover my living costs, the workload during the university semesters and requirement to complete 10 weeks of placement make it difficult to maintain consistent work.
"The RAS Foundation scholarship has provided the financial security I need to undertake my placements and focus on my studies in the final year of my degree."
Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year's scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Cecilia Logan said.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students - particularly for those living in regional areas.
"Our rural scholarship program aims to address this by offering financial support to students from rural or regional areas and ensure they have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan counterparts in the pursuit of their chosen career."
Central West scholarship recipients are studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, psychology and agriculture, and are looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.
Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship opened on July 1, 2024 and will close September 22, 2024. For further information, please visit www.rasf.org.au.
