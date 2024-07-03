What's on in and around Parkes

CROP SWAP
Saturday, July 6
Is your garden bursting at the seams with oranges and lemons? Got more spinach than Popeye can handle? Then you need to head over to the Parkes Shire Library courtyard for Parkes' July Crop Swap with your excess winter goodies and trade them for a variety of fresh produce brought in by fellow garden enthusiasts from 10am.
KNIT AND NATTER
Thursday, July 18
Everyone is welcome to attend Knit and Natter at Craft Corner Parkes, 237 Clarinda Street. Knit and Natter will start at 9:30am. Knit with friends during morning tea.
WOODFIRED EUGOWRA
Saturday, August 3
Woodfired Eugowra is returning in 2024, and are thrilled to announce that applications for stallholders are now open! With over 1000 visitors expected, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase your products and connect with our vibrant community. Interested? Register your interest by emailing secretary.etta@gmail.com
CRAFT CORNER 50 YEARS
Thursday, August 8
Craft Corner invites you to celebrate their 50 years in business and official opening of their new location at 237 Clarinda Street. Official opeing is at 10:30am and Coffee and cake will be served from 10am to 4pm. RSVP by Thursday, July 25 parkescraftcorner@gmail.com or 0268621034.
LOCAL SHOWS
August
The Tullamore show is the first show in the Parkes Shire for 2024. The Tullamore Show will be held on August 9 and 10. Trundle Show is next on August 13 and 14 followed by the Peak Hill Show on August 20 and 21. Don't miss out on these great local shows!
PAINT PARKES READ
Friday, August 23
Paint Parkes REaD will be holding their annual reading day 'Reading is Magic' at Cooke Park and the CBD from 9am to 12pm. Every time a book is opened magic falls out! For more information contact Shonel on 68621872
PARKES SHOW
August 26, 27 and 28
Come along to the Parkes Annual Show. Explore the range of exhibitions including art, cooking, animals and more and see Walter Whip and The Flames perform their talented and jaw dropping western show. You don't want to miss the excellent fireworks display and smash up derby also!
TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY
Saturday, September 7
Bush Tucker Day is an iconic Aussie event for the whole family. Your entry fee into Trundle Bush Tucker Day includes entry into cooking competitions, free bush tucker taste testing, rides, free kids corner and live entertainment and music throughout the day and evening. Evening performances features special guests The Bushwackers and The Wolfe Brothers - So pack your dancing shoes there is something for everyone!
CARNIVAL OF CUPS
Friday, September 20
Oz rock legends The Living End are returning to the Carnival of Cups stage to headline the launch of Season 2 at Parkes Harness Racing Club! They'll be joined by the King of Western NSWShannon Noll, Country stars Sara Berki and Robbie Mortimer and local favourite Michael Green. It's going to be HUGE! This is a free event but you need to register for a ticket. To secure your spot now head to https://bit.ly/3Wa2Iqd
OPEN GARDENS
Saturday, September 29
Parkes Open Gardens and Parkes Que Club will be hosting open gardens stalls at the Parkes Racecourse from 9.30am to 4.00pm. Open Gardens is calling for stallholders and are looking for quality, local and handmade. Contact Contact Pat McCallum on 0408 623 199 or badger47@bigpond.net.au
NORTHPARKES 30 YEARS
Saturday, October 5
To celebrate 30 years of operations, Northparkes would like to thank the community for their support over the years. We would like to invite you to a family friendly festival where you will hear some fantastic music while wandering the food stalls, tasting local beer and wine and there will also be rides for the kids. The one and only Daryl Braithwaite will be the nights headline act. secure your free ticket via 123tix.
TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL
Saturday, October 19
Let's celebrate 50 years of Waterloo with the biggest and best Trundle ABBA Festival yet at Berryman Oval, Trundle! Featuring Bjorn Again, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Disco Revolution, DJ Diggz and Adante Adante Choir. Tickets on sale now: bit.ly/TrundleABBAtickets2024
CENTRAL WEST CAR CLUB SHOW 'N' SHINE
Saturday, October 19
