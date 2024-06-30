Ben Lovett nominated for Ken Stephen medal for community contribution

Parkes boy and past Parkes Marist junior Ben Lovett has been recognised by his NRL club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, for his work off the field promoting rugby league in regional areas.
Ben has been nominated for the NRL Ken Stephen Medal-Man of the Year for going above and beyond in his involvement with youth development and community support.
The award recognises the efforts of an NRL player who has not only achieved on the field, but has committed time off field to community projects.
During the recent bye round for the Rabbitohs, Ben travelled to Papua New Guinea with teammates Alex Johnston and Sean Keppie.
The three teammates delivered workshops, school visits and rugby league clinics to the community.
"The best experience was going to the school, just going through the clinic and running through football at PNG," Ben said in the Ken Stephen Medal nominee interview.
"Seeing how cheerful they are just to get that, it's probably one of the best things that happens in their life to see an NRL player up there and rather than them looking up to me when I go there I think I actually find a way of me looking up to them which is massive."
Ben also co-facilitated mental health and wellbeing workshops in regional communities during the 2024 northern NSW tour and was a fan favourite at the annual NRL Road to Regions program.
"We went to some schools to deliver some messages around wellbeing and healthy lifestyles and Ben was a big part of that," Souths Cares Deadly Youth mentor, Yileen Gorden said.
"He jumped in delivering messages, and I think as a person he's growing massively, that in the work he does both on the field and off the field to get himself right and that's a tribute to the person he is."
Ben is an ambassador for year 11 and 12 students at Goal College as he is committed to youth development.
Ben frequently stays back after sessions and volunteers his time to do extra work with students who are developing their skills and experience for a career in the sporting industry while also completing their HSC.
"He is relentlessly positive, as evidenced through his ability to connect with youth. He is selfless and generous, as shown through his unwavering support for community initiatives and impact to regional Australia," NRL published.
"He's just putting his best foot forward and he's really been in the community and giving back to the kids and the people," teammate Jack Wighton said.
Ben often comes back to Parkes and gives back to his junior club.
Just recently on the June long weekend Ben came back home and ran a coaching clinic for Parkes' development players.
The Rabbitohs footballer also came home during covid when the local club was struggling and took on the role of U8's coach often travelling to Dubbo with the team.
"I want to give those kids that have the exact same upbringing as I had and had the opportunities that I had to come through and just educate them in what it's like and just watch them grow," Ben said.
"He's very resilient and very persistent in the way he goes about things," teammate Latrell Mitchell said.
"He shows very great leadership already, within himself and the way he presents himself, great first impressions you get from him and he just wants to learn and be a great leader and you can really tell, I'm very proud of him."
Ben is an inspiration to many junior rugby league players in our community, the state, Australia and internationally and his work does not go unnoticed.
Public voting has now closed and the Ken Stephen Medel - Man of the Year award will be announced in September.
