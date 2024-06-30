Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ben Lovett nominated for Ken Stephen medal for community contribution

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:03pm, first published June 30 2024 - 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes boy and past Parkes Marist junior Ben Lovett has been recognised by his NRL club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, for his work off the field promoting rugby league in regional areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.