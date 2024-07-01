Williams is set to become a triple Olympian

Former Parkes hockey player, Mariah Williams will be competing in her third Olympics with the Hockeyroos this year in Paris.
Former Middleton Public School student knew she wanted to represent Australia at the olympics when former Kookaburra, triple Olympian and Parkes local, Stephen Davies visited the school.
Davies' visit inspired Mariah to commit to hockey and chase her Olympic dreams.
Now Mariah will be competing in her third Olympic Games with the Hockeyroos at the 2024 Paris Olympics from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.
The team is in pool B and will be playing against six teams before finals begin in a jam-packed world-class schedule.
The Hockeyroos will play:
A highlight of these games for the Hockeyroos includes their game against Great Britain being a 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal re-match and their game against Argentina as they are currently ranked number two in international standings as Australia is ranked five.
Mariah has been an asset to the Hockeyroos since she made her debut in 2013 against Korea at 17 years of age.
She has since been a part of the winning team of the 2023 Oceania Cup, 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver team and the 2022 FIH Pro League World cup bronze team.
The Parkes community, especially the Parkes Hockey community, are extremely proud of Mariah since she first picked up a hockey stick at age four in Parkes.
Not only was Mariah the first female from the Parkes Shire to represent Australia in a team sport at the Olympic Games she was also the first Indigenous person from the Parkes Shire to go to an Olympic Games.
Mariah has now played for the Hockeyroos 467 times with 20 goals to her name including a winning goal against Japan in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro - just 12 weeks after knee surgery.
The Hockeyroos placed sixth in 2016 in Rio and fifth in the 2020 Games (in 2021) in Tokyo.
Parkes will be cheering Mariah and the Hockeyroos on through their Olympics campaign as they aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal.
