Bowls sensation

Annabelle Teague has already had an outstanding year of achievements on the bowling green.
Annie only started playing lawn bowls in 2022 when her mum and pop took her to the Caragabal bowling club during the school holidays.
She instantly fell in love with the game.
Now six months into her first competitive year of the sport, the Parkes Christian School student has achievements to her name that take most athletes years to reach.
Recently, Annie travelled to the Gold Coast to compete in the Australian Open where she made her Caragabal Bowling Club proud.
Representing NSW in the U18's Girls Singles she had an incredible Australian Open campaign considering it was the first time she had competed in the tournament.
"It was very nerve racking on the first day because it was my very first Australian Open ever," Annie said.
Annie won her first three games which saw her qualify for the quarter finals where she again won against her opponent 21-15. Annie then progressed to the semi finals where she unfortunately lost in a close match.
"When I versed the girl that knocked me out in the semis I was quite nervous, it's a big deal playing for an Australian title, so I had a bit of nerves," Annie recalled.
Annie's performance at the Australian Open saw her claim a spot in the Top 4 of under 18s players in Australia as she finished tied for third.
Before Annie made the trip to the Gold Coast, she had an outstanding tournament at the NSW Championships where she won the Under 15s Girls Singles title, making her a junior state champion.
Annie also competed in the Illawarra where she claimed equal third in the South Pacific Singles as well as equal third in the pairs tournament with her partner from the ACT. Following this success, the talented bowler also won the Zone 4 Junior Fours which saw her gain selection into the Junior Blues Gold Squad which consists of players under 18 years.
Annie's incredible bowling year comes on the back of support from her family who also share a love for the sport.
"My mum used to be a NSW Junior herself when she was young and she actually coaches me so my mum, my dad and my pop, we all bowl together in different tournaments."
Annie has a special love for the Caragabal bowling green.
"My favourite place to play would probably have to be where I started, which was Caragabal. All the people out there are so supportive of me."
Lawn bowls is a sport you don't see many young people interested in but Annie said this is changing for the better.
"A lot of young people think it is an old person's sport but really the sport is becoming quite competitive and it's got money in the game now whereas 30 years ago it was the juniors who won nothing. The sport is really moving forward, now you've got bowls on the tv, and livestreams on facebook and youtube. There's a lot of juniors now taking up bowls because it's a fun sport."
"I recommend bowls if you're not a person who is into playing football or any contact sports because you still have to be aggressive in bowls, you get to meet other people and it still has that competitive side," she said.
Now Annie looks to the future.
"My future goal is mainly just to have fun but also I'd love to play in a Jackaroos shirt one day for the Australian team, that's my main goal."
