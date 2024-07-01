Region's best young public speakers represent at CWA Inter Group

Year 3 and 4, also having a two-minute time limit, entertained the audience with the quirkiest ideas about 'My Life as a School Bus', 'The Silliest Thing I Ever Did' or 'My Best Friend.' From squashed sandwiches, used gum and chatterboxes to heart-pounding activities and embarrassment, the audience were told of how important buses, learning from others, being resilient and showing kindness are.