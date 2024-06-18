Five years on: Health District says it's committed to reinstating birthing at Parkes

Our Health District says it remains committed to fully reinstating birthing services at Parkes Hospital even as we mark five years of our shire's mums travelling to Forbes to deliver.
Western NSW Local Health District says it continues to face challenges attracting the required workforce to resume birthing at Parkes Hospital despite significant recruitment efforts, with shortages faced by all jurisdictions across Australia.
"The District understands and acknowledges that women want to give birth as close to home as possible," a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson said in response to The Champion Post's queries.
"We apologise this is not currently available at Parkes Hospital and thank the community for their ongoing patience and understanding.
"The District remains committed to fully reinstating birthing services at Parkes Hospital as soon as it is possible under the Lachlan Health Service Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) model, and the facility maintains the required infrastructure."
It was June 2019 that the Health District announced all birthing would occur at Forbes hospital as "an interim measure" with all available medical staff working on a single roster.
Discussions with staff and other stakeholders had been held and the decision made with the focus on the safety of women and their babies.
The shortage stemmed from the retirements of senior local medical staff over two to three years, positions advertised.
Five years on, the District continues actively recruiting for midwives and specialist clinicians like GP obstetricians and anaesthetists at Lachlan Health Service.
"While recruitment has focused on employing fulltime specialists in the area, the District has also sought alternatives like short and long-term contractors, visiting medical officers or locum clinicians in Australia and overseas," the spokesperson said.
"In addition to enhanced remuneration packages, the District has also offered other incentives like flexible working, rostering and location arrangements, professional and personal development opportunities and access to accelerated career programs.
"The NSW Government is also addressing regional workforce challenges. Measures include the Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme which provides incentive payments for our hardest to fill positions, and tertiary study subsidies to help attract students to health careers and to work with NSW Health."
Western NSW Local Health District has assured the community it is committed to providing safe, timely and woman-centred maternity care for the local community and Lachlan Health Service continues to provide compassionate, high-quality and safe maternity services.
Antenatal and postnatal care is provided at both Forbes and Parkes hospitals, but all birthing at Lachlan Health Service continues to safely occur at Forbes Hospital.
The Health District says hospitals across our District, and the state, work as a network of services to ensure optimal delivery of safe and sustainable maternity services, which depends on having access to a highly-skilled workforce able to deliver obstetric, anaesthetic and surgical services.
