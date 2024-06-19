What's in the NSW Government's Budget for Parkes?

The NSW Government has released its 2024-2025 Budget and promised funding for a new preschool, the bypass, freight and logistics hub and highway are among the inclusions.
State Member for Orange Philip Donato MP said the budget was highly focussed on strengthening the essential front-line workforce, outlining $200 million to deliver accommodation to house health workers in regional and remote NSW in an effort to attract and retain staff.
"Pleasingly, the government have committed to funding domestic violence support, as recently promised," he said.
"Billions will be directed to building 8,400 social homes across the state, with at least half of these new homes for those fleeing family and domestic violence."
Eugowra's Community Childcare Centre and a new preschool on site at Parkes East Public School, both announced in recent months, have been funded in the budget.
$2.1 million is earmarked for flood damage repair works at Molong and Eugowra police stations.
There is also the promised $40 million in resilient homes funding.
"The 2022 flood events which impacted the communities of the Orange electorate continue to have ripple effects, and while it's pleasing to see the 2024-25 State budget includes previously pledged flood-response funding packages, however I'm disappointed that flood-damaged water and sewerage infrastructure in both Cabonne and Parkes Shires remains unfunded," Mr Donato said.
"Despite vigorously lobbying Premier Minns, Water Minister Rose Jackson and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, funding has evaded the needs of both Parkes and Cabonne to repair critical water and sewerage infrastructure which was damaged in the devastating 2022 flood events.
"I understand the Minns Government has inherited a covid-induced debt and they're exercising fiscal responsibility in their mission to lift the state out from under it, however the significant flood damage to Parkes and Cabonne communities' essential infrastructure should have been a priority for our electorate."
There's funding to develop flood mitigation solutions on the Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong, and funding to continue delivery of the Parkes bypass.
$132 million is in the budget to enable grade separations on the Inland Rail crossings south of Parkes.
A further $332.2 million is in the budget to continue work to transform Parkes into a national freight and logistics hub.
