Don't get caught out by a cold snap: Protect your livestock this winter

With the winter season upon us and many areas experiencing their first frosts, Local Land Services is reminding livestock producers of the management options at their disposal to protect their animals.
In cold and wet conditions, stock will use energy to keep warm, so it's important producers are prepared and taking relevant precautions to ensure their stock remain in the best possible condition.
There are a number of measures producers can take to prepare for cold snaps and wet weather to reduce the effects on their livestock, including:
Local Land Services Animal Biosecurity and Welfare Program Leader, Scott Ison, encouraged landholders wanting specific advice to get in touch with their nearest district veterinarian.
"We have district veterinarians based across NSW who are working with producers to provide advice and support relevant to their local seasonal conditions," Mr Ison said.
"In areas where rainfall has been limited for example, cold temperatures and frosts will further slow pasture growth, so it's important those producers are aware of this and speaking with our expert staff to get this advice.
"Taking the necessary precautions are well worth the added effort and expense in the long run to ensure the health of your mob or herd and the return you receive when joining or sending stock to market."
Livestock producers wanting to speak with their Local Land Services district veterinarian can call 1300 795 299 or visit their nearest Local Land Services office.
Further livestock advice is available on the Local Land Services website - www.lls.nsw.gov.au.
Livestock producers are also encouraged to access weather forecasting tools to help them prepare for cold and wet weather events.
Landholders can visit www.bom.gov.au to access weather forecasts and radar.
