What will the Carrington Hotel look like in the future?

Parkes Shire Council has released a plan hoped to secure the Carrington Hotel's future, recognising its historic importance and its place at the centre of the Peak Hill community for years to come.
The Carrington Hotel was built in its current form in 1912 and was operational until a fire destroyed the building in 1997.
Since then, step by step, Parkes Shire Council and the community have progressively rehabilitated most of the building so it can be used for meetings, events and community gatherings.
Now the council has released the Carrington Hotel business case and development plan, which are on display so the community can provide feedback.
The business case and development plan follows a discussion plan released last year - and the goal is ensuring a sound management and operational model that encourages community access.
The Business Case and Development Plan explain the aim for Carrington Hotel is to connect people with their community, encouraging social cohesion and provision of opportunity within a caring, safe, friendly, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment.
One of key features is a landscape plan for the yard including a yarning circle, tiered grass with sandstone block retaining walls doubling as seating, an expanded courtyard area through the removal of accommodation allowing room for marquee events and the establishment of a carpark.
Proposed future works included the removal of the rear verandah, the installation of a lift and upgrading kitchen facilities.
The first floor would be upgraded for use as an exhibition space and finalise stage three works which include floor installation, wall cladding, coating of floor panels and the removal of existing handrails.
The business case and development plan is on exhibition through Parkes Shire Council and on its website
Any person may make a submission relating to the Carrington Management and Development Plan during the exhibition period.
All submissions must be in writing using the form below, or alternatively mailed to: The General Manager, Parkes Shire Council, PO Box 337, PARKES NSW 2870.
Submissions Close: 5pm Wednesday, 26 June 2024.
It will then be returned to council for final adoption after necessary amendments are made to the document.
Majority of works have been completed in three stages since the first stage which began in 2000.
In 2000 to 2002 stage one works marked the restoration of the exterior of the Hotel, stabilising the building and the installation of a new roof.
From 2009 to 2011 a grant of $150,000 was received from the NSW heritage office and was matched by the Parkes Shire Council.
The works entailed the repair and replacement of timber floors, installation of disabled access and toilets, kitchen improvements, radiant gas heaters, stairway and mezzanine including the upgrade of the verandah handrail.
2019 to 2023 marked stage three works which was accompanied by another $150,000 grant from the NSW Stronger Communities Fund that was again matched by Parkes Shire Council.
Works entailed for this period saw further upgrades to the upstairs area, internal walkways, upgrades to ambulant toilet facilities and external stair installation as part of broader safety compliance.
