Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What will the Carrington Hotel look like in the future?

Updated June 19 2024 - 11:37am, first published June 18 2024 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Shire Council has released a plan hoped to secure the Carrington Hotel's future, recognising its historic importance and its place at the centre of the Peak Hill community for years to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.