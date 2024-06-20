What's on in and around Parkes this winter? More than you might think

CHILLFEST
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm. Indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 22
A night full of live music with friends and family, around the fire buckets with great food at the Forbes ski dam. This year Forbes' own Vera Blue is coming home as our feature act with Parkes' own Gracey Denham-Jones and Raechel Whitchurch to take the stage. Tickets available online 123tix.com.au
PARKES BRICK SHOW
Saturday, June 22
For the first time ever, Playwell Events are excited to be heading to the Parkes Services Club with their amazing LEGO exhibition. Featuring over 30 tables of custom built LEGO models and ever-popular play tables. Tickets at trybooking.com.
BOARD GAMES NIGHT
Saturday, June 22
Free board games night from 4-9pm at the Parkes Presbyterian Church bring your favorite games or just join in with someone else.
PARKES CHRISTIAN SCHOOL PRODUCTION
June, 27-30
Talented Parkes Christian School students will be performing Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass for the Parkes community to enjoy. Come down the rabbit hole with Parkes Christian School this June. Book your tickets now at trybooking.com
PAPER PEONY WORKSHOP
Saturday, June 29
Join The Flower Fold at the Paper Peony Workshop in Marramarra Makerspace Studio and learn how to create beautiful paper peonies from 2 to 4pm. $65 per person. To register and find more information head to eventbrite.com
REGIONAL DROUGHT RESILIENCE PLAN
July 1 and 2
Parkes, Forbes, and Lachlan Shire Councils are working together to develop a Regional Drought Resilience Plan and want your valuable insights and ideas to help prepare the plan. A series of local drop-in sessions and workshops will be held across our shire. Peak Hill - Peak Hill Bowls Club, Monday 1 July, 5:30pm-8pm. Parkes - Cooke Park Pavilion, Tuesday 2 July, 9am - 11am. Trundle - Trundle Memorial Hall, Tuesday 2 July, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Can't make it to the session? An online survey is open now to provide your ideas: bit.ly/RegionalDroughtResiliencePlan
PCYC PEAK HILL COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Wednesday, July 3
At Peak Hill Central School PCYC will be holding a community event straight after school from 3:30 to 5:30pm. Activities, face painting, hair braiding, sausage sizzle and more not to miss!
WOODFIRED EUGOWRA
Saturday, August 3
Woodfired Eugowra is returning in 2024, and are thrilled to announce that applications for stallholders are now open! With over 1000 visitors expected, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase your products and connect with our vibrant community. Interested? Register your interest by emailing secretary.etta@gmail.com
PARKES SHOW
August 26, 27 and 28
Come along to the Parkes Annual Show. Explore the range of exhibitions including art, cooking, animals and more and see Walter Whip and The Flames perform their talented and jaw dropping western show.
TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY
Saturday, September 7
An Iconic Aussie event for the whole family. Your entry fee into Trundle Bush Tucker Day includes entry into our cooking competitions, Free bush tucker taste testing, rides and free kids corner and live entertainment and music throughout the day and evening featuring special guests The Bushwackers and The Wolfe Brothers - So pack your dancing shoes there is something for everyone!
OPEN GARDENS
Saturday, September 29
Parkes Open Gardens and Parkes Que Club will be hosting open gardens stalls at the Parkes Racecourse from 9.30am to 4.00pm. Open Gardens is calling for stallholders and are looking for quality, local and handmade. Contact Contact Pat McCallum on 0408 623 199 or badger47@bigpond.net.au
NORTHPARKES 30 YEARS
Saturday, October 5
To celebrate 30 years of operations, Northparkes would like to thank the community for their support over the years. We would like to invite you to a family friendly festival where you will hear some fantastic music while wandering the food stalls, tasting local beer and wine and there will also be rides for the kids. The one and only Daryl Braithwaite will be the nights headline act. secure your free ticket via 123tix.
TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL
Saturday, October 19
Let's celebrate 50 years of Waterloo with the biggest and best Trundle ABBA Festival yet at Berryman Oval, Trundle! Featuring Bjorn Again, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Disco Revolution, DJ Diggz and Adante Adante Choir. Tickets on sale now: bit.ly/TrundleABBAtickets2024
CENTRAL WEST CAR CLUB SHOW 'N' SHINE
Saturday, October 19
