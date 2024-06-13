Have your say on drought resilience plan

The Parkes, Forbes, and Lachlan regions are teaming up to create a Regional Drought Resilience Plan (RDRP).
This initiative brings together local governments, industries, and communities to strengthen our resilience against drought impacts.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils have received joint funding from the Australian Government and the NSW Government under the Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program to develop a Regional Drought Resilience Plan.
This Plan will identify our region's priorities, provide a roadmap of actions to help us prepare and act early to respond to future drought risks, ultimately reducing impacts on our people, environment, and economy.
The local councils want your imput!
The community and business owner/operator survey is live. Share your thoughts before their broader consultation.
Your feedback is crucial for developing a plan that truly reflects our local needs.
In conjunction with in-person consultation opportunities, this survey seeks your views on our opportunities to enhance drought preparedness, and to understand what actions you want to see to improve our resilience to future drought events.
Your responses will be confidential.
The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete (if completing as both a community member and business operator, allow for 10 minutes).
Complete the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RDRP_PFL
