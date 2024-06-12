On the bowling green

By Paul Lewin
Hello Bowlers
Eighteen slightly chilly players turned up for Social Bowls on Wednesday, June 5. Winners were Bruce Jones and Paul Lewin winning 21+29. Runners Up were Junior Thorne and Dave Johnson winning 16+8.
Third Place was Alan Curteis, Ray Griffith and Jan Griffith winning 16+4. Marble 17 came out and the Margins were 3, 4, 8 & 29. The Jackpot this week is $66.00.
Saturday, June 8 saw 24 energetic players take to the grass for a roll of Social Bowls. Winners were Mick Dunn, Junior Thorne and Dave Johnson winning 17+7. Runner Up were Mark Frances, Warwick Bright and Tony Bright winning 16+19.
Zone Championships
Sheets are up for the Zone Fours for July 6 and 7. Nomination close Sunday, June 23. Get your teams sorted.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, June 12 at 1pm. Social Bowls on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm. Names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and loan bowls are available at the club.
By Marty Tighe
The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Zone 4, Grade 3 Open Gender Pennants Team were thrilled to receive very generous sponsorship toward their dream of becoming Grade 3 NSW State Champions from the Parkes Services Club on Saturday.
The Grade 3 Pennants Team (12 Bowlers, Reserves and a Manager) are seeking to Bowl to State Finals glory over the last weekend this month in Forster.
Parkes Services Club, well known for sponsorship of many different Teams, functions and community events in Parkes and District, have provided generous sponsorship to the amount of $6500 to the Pennants Team, to assist with their costs of playing in the State Finals.
Bowlers and supporters were present at the Bowling Club on Saturday to receive the sponsorship amount. The Bowlers were beaming with gratitude for the sponsorship, and also with anticipation of bowling in the State Finals.
Parkes Bowling & Sports Club Chairperson Mr Wilbur Harris has commented on the terrific sponsorship, saying "a massive thank you to Dot, Mike and their Team from the Parkes Services Club for their generosity to our Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and the wider community".
The nucleus of the Grade 3 Pennants squad has largely been intact for a several years, but has been topped up this season with the addition of two or three highly skilled Bowlers that have returned to the Club and playing in key positions in the Teams.
Bowlers and supporters sincerely thank the Parkes Services Club, and wish the best of luck and good bias to the Clubs' Zone 4 Champion Pennants Team on their path to success at NSW State Final level.
Saturday
Thirty Bowlers have nominated for the 2024 Minor Pairs Championship matches. The first matches commenced in wintery conditions on Saturday with two matches played.
The seasoned pairs combination of Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton were too strong for Rodney Ford and Noel Johnstone, recording a win by 24 shots to 12.
Mark Glasheen and mighty Mal Porter battled hard to shake off determined young Bowlers Tasha Shaw and Scott Allen. Tash and Scott demonstrated great determination and commitment against their more fancied opponents, particularly after Mark and Mal scored six shots on the 5th end to take an 8 shot lead.
Tash and Scott there-after battled hard and go to within three shots after the 16th end. Mark and Mal won the remaining ends to win the match by 23 shots to 15.
Saturday social Bowls were enjoyed by 20 rugged up Bowlers, playing two games of triples and two games of pairs.
Eathan Lacey led for Mick Went and eagerly soaked up the tips and experience gained by playing with one of the Clubs' Champion Bowlers in their game against Ray Jones and Gary McPhee. Ray and Gary prevailed in the end after a very tight game, winning by 21 shots to 16.
Colin Mudie, John Ward and Mark Dwyer enjoyed an enlightening tussle against Col Woods, Geoff Smith and Peter McPhee, a game in which the excitement level was at fever pitch with the scores even after the 15th end.
Team Dwyer scored 6 shots on the next end to stamp their authority over their opponents, and followed up by winning three of the remaining ends, to enjoy bragging rights over Col, Geoff and Peter, winning by 26 shots to 17.
Geoff Freeman and Dave Reilly played a terrific game against Steve Turner and Jock Townsend with the result only decided on the final end. The scores were tied up after the 6th end, 10th end, 12th end, 14th end and the 16th end.
Steve Turner and Jock Townsend played a nice end on the 17th, to move ahead by one shot, but they conceded two shots on the next end to trail by one. Steve and Jock scored four shots on the 19th end to take a three shot lead with two ends to play.
Geoff and Dave bowled two good final ends to pick up seven shots, snatching a win over Steve and Jock. Geoff and Dave won by 24 shots to 20.
The second triples game was also a classic tight game of Bowls with a final margin of just one shot in favour of John Carr, Bob Freeman and Rob Lacey, who were just good enough to defeat Mike Valentine, Phil Moran and Col Miller.
The margin between the teams did not exceed four shots all game, as both teams won 10 ends each, however Team Lacey scored 1 extra shot over Team Miller, to win by 17 shots to 16.
Sixteen Bowlers enjoyed a pleasant afternoon on the Kings' Birthday regaling in Winter sunshine on the top green, with two games of triples and a game of pairs followed by a social drink in the Clubs' warm bar.
The lucky rink jackpot re-sets to $100 for Thursday Bowls. Geoff 'magnet' Smith again successfully used his magnetic attraction to number seven on Saturday, claiming the $140 lucky rink jackpot, for his third consecutive win.
By Lea Orr
"Goedemiddag", my "ambitieus" attempt to use a few Dutch words in my notes, & to have a bit of "pret"(fun) as well! Our social time today after the game was a session of "veel plezier" (pleasure) with our Dutchies, Betsy & Marja, in top form.
Always, we thank Ground Control, our voluntary "tuinman" (gardener), putting in the time & effort to prepare a "goed" playing area.
"Achttien" (18) slick "vrouwen" (women) came out with the long-awaited sunshine to play "gazon kommen" (lawn bowls!).
The "vijf" Consistency Singles matches programmed were very "vriendelijk" (friendly) affairs. Marja put on the clogs for luck & outplayed the birthday girl, Merilyn, to the tune of 153 - 87.
It was "hard werkend" (work) for Fran, lacking recent practice, as Carol wrapped up their match, 153-67.
It was a "heel groot" (very big!) ask for Lil when she met in-form Liz in their match. Liz breezed through with a 151-69 win. Kim & Kay were both in good form. A closer match result, Kim ahead 153-97 at the bell.
Heather & Lea were always going to be competitive, & the score see-sawed for much of their match. Heather prevailed to defeat Lea 154-128.
"Dank u" to the five scorers who gave up their time - Rhona, Lynn, Maureen M, Jan & Di .
Good to hear the constant "het gelach" (laughter) as Lorraine, Janice & Gwenda joined up for a game of Scroungers. Final scores ended up in that order, with only 11 the difference between the three.
This Thursday, Parkes plays host for the ladies' District Presentation Day. Thankyou to all those who have offered to help in so many ways, & good luck to those playing!
It's a full draw of games for the Mixed Pairs on Saturday, June 15. \Our Biggest Morning Tea effort for CanAssist/Cancer Council will be a shared lunch, with Mufti dress, on June 25. Please bring a sweet or savoury plate to share with everybody after bowls. AGM Tuesday, July 2.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, June 18, call the club, 68621446, between 9.00 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10am.
Milk N Mats: Lorraine
