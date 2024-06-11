Spacemen denied first grade triumph as Forbes breaks derby drought

The Spacies' gutsy efforts to add a first grade win to a successful day of rugby league have been denied with Forbes breaking their long weekend derby drought.
Forbes held out a determined Parkes to clinch a long-awaited 22-18 victory in Sunday's clash of the rivals.
The Magpies' first grade had a mighty first half but their hosts responded in the second half and applied plenty of pressure in the dying stages of the annual fixture at Pioneer Oval.
For captain Chad Porter, sidelined late with a hamstring injury, it was a tough one to have to sit out.
While the Spacemen finished strong, the Magpies' defence held and they couldn't make up those points and Porter was left to rue the slow start.
"We had no field position or anything, made a few silly errors that made it hard for us," he said.
In the second half a double to Tuhi Pompey and one to Jacob Smede, with plenty of effort, made it look like the Spacemen could maintain their home ground stronghold against Forbes.
It wasn't to be.
"I thought we were going to score at the end there where we got a few repeats but we didn't, we just couldn't get over," Porter said.
Parkes was first across the line on Sunday, thanks to Jordan Pope who was home for the long weekend and keen to be part of the contest.
But Forbes responded with Ben Maguire rounding the posts to dive down behind them in triumphant style and from there the momentum was with the visitors.
Tom Toohey and Jack Hartwig scored a try apiece and Maguire his second as Forbes the Magpies established a 4-22 lead.
The Spacemen were expected to fire up and they did.
Tuhi Pompey powered over the line, Jacob Smede bagged one in the corner.
Pompey's second saw the scoreboard tick over to 18-22 with nine minutes left on the clock and the energy on the field lifted another level.
The home crowd was getting excited and the Magpies' faithful became even more vocal from their hill.
Forbes' defence held and the ball was in the Magpies' hands when the full time whistle sounded, sending the boys in black and white to the hillside packed with Forbes fans.
It's the first time Magpies first grade captain Nick Greenhalgh has had the long weekend win on the Spacies' hallowed turf and he couldn't have been happier with his side's efforts.
"We knew it was going to be tough, it's always tough coming over here on a long weekend," he said post-match.
In that last nine minutes Forbes defended play after play, denying the Spacies' repeated attacks, regaining possession only briefly before full time.
"They're a red hot side, they're a really good side," Greenhalgh said of the Parkes side.
The thoughts of all were with former referee Greg Phillips who was called in to run the lines in the first grade contest and was taken from the field by ambulance in the first half after collapsing with a medical episode.
Parkes club president Tony Dwyer on Monday reported Phillips was recovering and in good spirits, hopeful of being released from hospital.
Parkes had started the day with success: the Spacecats claiming their first win of the league tag season 10-4.
Grace MacGregor scored two tries, Teagan Smede one goal.
The Under 18s was another great game, with the hosts 20-18 winners.
Caleb Crisp, Zac Payseno, Sonny MacGregor and Jack Milne all crossed the line for Parkes, Jack Milne's boot proving the two-point difference with two goals.
Parkes got up for a gutsy win in reserve grade, 20 - 16.
Tries to Watasoni Druma, Jack Eyre and William Taylor, two goals to Emmanuel Cerei.
