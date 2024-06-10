One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Newell Highway, Peak Hill

One person has died following a multi vehicle crash north of Peak Hill.
A truck carrying cattle and three cars, one towing a horse float, were involved in the crash, NSW Police said in a statement released to media.
Emergency services were called about 5.10pm Monday, June 10, to the site 10km north of O'Leary's Lane, Peak Hill.
Tragically one of the occupants from the cars died at the scene.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated six other people, taken to Dubbo and Parkes Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene which is being examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The Newell Highway was closed between Tomingley and Peak Hill well into the evening, with traffic diverted, as investigations continued.
Follow Live Traffic for updates on road conditions.
