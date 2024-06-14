Get warmed up at the Parkes Country Music Muster

Gosh, June already and the cooler weather is starting to take its toll.
An afternoon of entertainment is just what we need in the warm and comfortable surrounds of the Parkes Services Club.
Our June Muster will be held on Sunday, June 16 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
Our featured performer will be Craig Manderson from Dubbo. Craig is no stranger to Parkes and often fills the featured performer spot such is his dedication to Country Music and fantastic supporter and member of our club here in Parkes.
We could not bring these Musters to you without the generous support of artists who appear as featured performers and walk-ups.
These artists give their time free of charge for your benefit.
If we had to pay our artists, we would not be able to bring the Musters to you at such a minimal fee.
Apart from our Christmas Charity Muster all proceeds from Musters go into the upkeep of our equipment and insurances.
What an absolute delight it was to have "Petra" here with us for the Mother's Day Muster in May.
"Petra" and our President Stephen R Cheney go way back to the 80's and 90's when they shared the stage for many performances on their Country Music journey (when "Petra" was a member of "the Silver Reflections").
"Petra's" performance was a beautiful tribute to many of the greats including The Carpenter's, Patsy Cline, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton John and many more.
"Petra" was supported by walk-ups Stephen R Cheney, Garry Hemming, Sweet Mahulan, Jock and Lindy Charlton, Bill Dixon, Sue Gillet and Joy Rice.
Our band duties were performed by Brian Collits on drums, Pam Byrne (base guitar), Lindy Charlton ( accordian) and Stehpen R Cheney guitar and backing vocals.
Thankyou to everyone for your help in bringing this muster to us all.
Our Treasurer, Frances reminds us that all membership fees are now due prior to the AGM to be held on Sunday, July 7,at 11am in the upstairs meeting room of The Parkes Services Club.
You must be a financial member to vote and to accept positions on the Committee.
All members and interested persons are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting.
Don't forget to collect your Newsletter at the Muster to keep up to date with what's going on with our association and that of the local area.
If you have something newsworthy to note, please get in touch with Dale to have it included in the Newsletter.
