Around the grounds

Parkes SSAA Sporting Clays
At last month's shoot 12 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex and shot in a 75 target day with a number of events using six auto clay throwers set at various angles, heights and speeds.
Clinton Duffy 66, Jeff Hall 65, David Tanks 63, Mitch McGirr and Clinton Hawke 60 each, Brian Drabsch 58, Robert Wild 57, Matt Duffy 56, Brett Dean 52, Jeff Charlton 51, Greg Buckley 48, Ayden Bradley 41.
One of the most furious event was two targets fired on the report of the first shot and shooter had to reload to shoot at the third one (only two allow to start)
Our next shoot is at 1pm Saturday, June 15.
Parkes SSAA Smallbore
Last Sunday saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 500 points. There was a tricky south/ west wind blowing which changed to north/westerly and back again without warning which caught our everyone at both ranges.
25M 50M total
Dave Tanks 248 248 496
Brian Drabsch 248 246 494
Zack Gibson 249 243 492
Ben Gibson 249 242 491
John Davis 249 241 490
Ron Cunningham 247 237 484
Craig Gibson 242 236 478
Alan Briton 249 227 476
We will be holding our Annual General Meeting out at the pistol club at 12md Sunday, June 16. Our next shoot is at 10am prior to this meeting.
Saturday's Results
Saturday was an 18 hole Par event sponsored by the Parkes Golf Club and it incorporated the final round of the time honoured Frank Donnelly trophy and the Cooke Cup.
Once again the conditions started off a bit rugged in the morning with a heavy fog until mid morning and gradually breaking up to provide good golfing conditions for the afternoon golfers, although still soft underfoot from the recent rain.
There were 69 players in attendance including some visitors from Forbes.
Well done to Logan and staff as the greens are rolling beautifully and the old and the new ones are in unison albeit nice and quick.
The winner on the day was the reliable Robert Hey with a +5. A very good round for Rob as he recorded a couple of birdies and only 1 bogey for a 71 off the bat.
The Par events punish you for a missed par off handicap but little reward for a below par score so this was a good effort.
Runner up was Tim Cowling with a +4 with a couple of double bogeys hindering his chances of running down Rob on the day.
Craig Matthews and Steve Betland both had good +3's on the day. Steve's round was a feat in itself as he recorded 4 birdies on the front nine and 3 on the back, but he only finished with a 67 after a bogey on both sides.
Steve and brother John really like the layout and carve it up whenever they get over. Peter Dawson from Forbes also recorded a 5 bogey, 4 birdie round to be 1 over.
The overall winner of the Frank Donnelly was Wayne Powter with a very consistent square in round 1, a plus 1 in round two and square round to finish off +1 for the trophy.
Three strokes back were Cody Hando and Rod Kiley on -2. Both had poor rounds with a -5 on Saturday and both pointed the finger at the lack of support from their playing partners on the day, as if that could be believed. There were another 3 strokes back to Peter Picker and Chris Goodie.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Wayne Parker at 370cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Steve Betland at 195cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Anthony Riach at 190cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Hey at 314cm, the 17th by Mick Bond at 98cm. Steve Betland won the lucky 4th hole at 195cm.
Ball winners were Craig Matthew, Steve Betland +3, Luke Clarke +2, Ron Hetherington, Mitch Wheldon, Torin Hando +1, Peter Dawson, Max Medlyn, Wayne Powter, Todd Callaghan 0.
On Saturday it's 4BBB with an individual in conjunction.
The 'boys' from Parkes Veteran Golfers certainly made the right call early on Thursday cancelling the twin towns weekly competition with rain early in the morning then continuing all day.
While no rain last Tuesday conditions were closer to snow for the 12 hole social players with the evergreen Dennis McGroder driving from the tee like a 'Betland' for 29 points.
Only 10 faced the ball toss with one scratching where runner-up was Peter Scholfield on 27 then Dave Rhodes and Barry Shine back on 26 points each.
Best for seven was the coffee at Rotary Park after where a dozen problems of today were solved. However, 20 or more surfaced.
Be part of this weekly tradition simply by being at the Pro Shop from 9am for the ball toss, then coffee after if interested.
On the agenda for vets will be the twin towns 18 holes stableford on Thursday in Forbes, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. Forbes will then host the monthly Lachlan Valley comp the following week.
Seeing we have little to report today how about a tip from our friendly Forbes resident professional, Will Gunn ... Free Grip Check.
When was the last time you got new grips on your clubs?
Your grips are the only part of the golf club you touch every time you make a swing. Having good grips is crucial to performing at your best.
Golf grips wear over time due to a number of factors, including; sweat and oils from your hands, UV rays, dirt and hot & cold conditions.
As grips wear they will start to feel slick and lose traction. It is recommended that grips be changed once a year to maintain the best traction. If you play once a week or hit the range multiple times a week you may need to change more frequently.
