Local projects receive over $70k

Eugowra Public School students are looking forward to playing on new refurbished sports courts thanks to $131,450 in funding.
The Eugowra Public School's tennis courts, basketball/netball courts and cricket pitch will soon be repaired thanks to funding through the Community Building Partnership program and Member for Orange, Phil Donato.
Eugowra Public School P and C President, Sally Reid said, "the grant was applied for based on the objectives of the program being the investment in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion."
The grant of $131,450 will help restore the courts and pitch through resurfacing and the installation of lighting.
"Improvement of these sporting surfaces will not only allow the students to have access to quality outdoor facilities but through the NSW Government Share Our Space program, it will ensure everyone has access to quality outdoor facilities out of school time and in particular during the holidays.
"The improvement of these areas will help to increase the opportunities to share our space with the community. Sharing the space will help foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for our schools and it's role in building relationships, connections and resilience for everyone in our community," Mrs Reid said.
"The State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities and it's great to see the kids of Eugowra are among those to benefit," Mr Donato said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community. It's also great news for the electorate."
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
Along with Eugowra P and C, successful projects in the Parkes Shire for the 2023 round were:
