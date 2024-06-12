Rural Aid sees fodder demand high as mental health declines

Rain across four states has failed to dampen demand for fodder to feed drought affected livestock.
Charity Rural Aid said the sigh of relief from farmers who received late Autumn rain was almost audible, such was the desperation of some; none more so than producers in south-western West Australia where the region had experienced its driest conditions on record.
"This rain could not have come at a better time given the circumstances producers had in front of them," Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said.
"But we don't expect the demand for fodder, or the challenge in sourcing it, to change in the short to medium term."
The challenge was still ahead of many farming families whose enterprises had received only light relief and were still hoping for more rain in coming weeks.
Large parts of Victoria remained especially dry - rainfall during autumn had been in the lowest 10% of records for the south-west, and parts of the west, north-east and East Gippsland.
South Australia has enjoyed some relief with falls on average between five to 15mm but remained parched.
"Rural Aid continues to be active right across the country at this time providing hay for livestock, drinking water, and financial relief," Mr Warlters said.
In the past month, Rural Aid had coordinated 29 fodder drops across the country.
"Our counsellors are particularly active in providing one-on-one support, but are also attending a wide cross-section of industry events to ensure they are visible and easily accessible to anyone that wants to chat."
Rural Aid counsellors in New South Wales and Victoria continue to provide wellbeing support while discussions with industry continue regarding how Rural Aid could best support farmers above and beyond its "traditional" service delivery.
Producers in Queensland impacted by bushfires in late 2023 across the Southern and Western Darling Downs were being supported with hay and counselling.
In addition, 30 volunteers recently spent a week working on nine properties in and around Tara.
Mr Warlters said primary producers are feeling overworked, underappreciated and anxious.
"In a recent Rural Aid study, one in two farmers said they've felt their mental health decline in the past year," Mr Warlters said.
"76 per cent of our farmers rated their mental health as poor, very poor or average."
"These numbers show that all is not well on the farm," Mr Warlters said.
"It's a sentiment echoed across the industry; Rabobank's Rural Confidence Survey has shown farm confidence has plummeted in the past three months."
Rural Aid's Mental Health and Wellbeing Manager, Myf Pitcher, said weather conditions, biosecurity concerns, and disaster recovery are on farmers' minds.
"Our counselling team is making a really important difference every day, we've been all over the country supporting primary producers," Ms Pitcher said.
Mr Warlters said Rural Aid relied heavily on community and corporate support to fund its activities.
"Rural Aid can't do any of its vital work without the generosity of the Australian public," Mr Warlters said.
To donate to Rural Aid, or to find out more about Rural Aid's mental health and wellbeing program, visit www.ruralaid.org.au or call 1300 327 624.
"Thank you to every single person who has dug deep for our mates in the bush in their moment of need," Mr Warlters added.
