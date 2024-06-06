On the bowling green

John Carr and Mick Simpson were frustratingly stuck on their total score of just 6 shots, for 7 consecutive ends in the middle section of their pairs game against Ray Jones and Colin Mudie. John and Mick tried hard but were not able to restrict Ray and Colin recording big scoring ends whilst they were marooned on 6 shots. Team Mudie scored a 6 and two 4 shot ends, on their way to a big win of 28 shots to 12, over Team Simpson.