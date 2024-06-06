On the bowling green

By Marty Tighe
Twenty social Bowlers played two games of pairs and two games of triples on Thursday.
Brian Townsend, Col Woods and John Wright won 10 of the 21 ends in their triples game, though they were restricted to scoring just one shot on 8 of those 10 ends. This was never going to be enough against a quality opposition team of Mike Valentine, Ian Simpson and John Corcoran.
Team Corcoran scored heavily on 8 of their 11 winning ends, resulting in a one-sided scoring game, as Mike, Ian and Corky won by 26 shots to 12.
Marty Tighe combined nicely with veteran Col Hayward in their pairs game against Bernie Mitchell and Col Miller. The first 6 ends were tight as both
Bernie and Col shook their heads in dismay when Col and Marty scored 10 shots over the 7th and 8th ends, creating a 9 shot margin.
Team Hayward went on with the job, and bowled with consistent weight and grass over the 2nd half of the game, and finished with a handsome win by 26 shots to 15.
John Carr and Mick Simpson were frustratingly stuck on their total score of just 6 shots, for 7 consecutive ends in the middle section of their pairs game against Ray Jones and Colin Mudie. John and Mick tried hard but were not able to restrict Ray and Colin recording big scoring ends whilst they were marooned on 6 shots. Team Mudie scored a 6 and two 4 shot ends, on their way to a big win of 28 shots to 12, over Team Simpson.
A classic triples game featuring two very evenly selected teams lived up to expectations with the result decided by the last bowl on the last end.
Steve Ryan, Geoff Smith and John Ward were behind on the scorecard against Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee from the first end to the penultimate end. Team McPhee won 10 ends for the game, but were restricted to scoring multiple shots on only just 2 of those ends, an indicator of good bowls delivered into tight heads and a low overall score from both teams.
Team Ward drew level with one end to play and were able to snatch victory from defeat, with a classic win with the final bowl on the last end. Team Ward defeated Rob, Bob and Gary by 16 shots to 15.
Saturday
Twenty Bowlers donned windcheaters, jackets and cardigans on Saturday, venturing out of the warm confines of home to enjoy the company, banter and friendship for which the gentile sport of Bowls is renowned.
A 22 shot all draw was the result in the pairs game of John Carr and Rob Lacey against Arthur Corbett and Col Miller. 'King' Arthur Corbett and 'The Thrilla' Col Miller led by 22 shots to 12 after the 15th end in a dominant display over John and Rob, and by then had begun to think about their post-game soft drinks.
Not to be disgraced, Team Lacey won each of the remaining ends, to enjoy a classic 'Steven Bradbury' moment to draw the game, coming from nowhere, to score 4 shots on the last end. 'The King' and 'The Thrilla' were left to contemplate the 'one that got away'.
Geoff Smith looked to consolidate his recent good form when he combined for Colin Mudie in their game against Ray Jones and Mike Valentine.
Geoff and Colin were however completely outplayed by Ray and Mike, who led by an incredible 16 shots after the 16th end and had every intent to restrict Geoff and Colin to a single figure score. That embarrassment was avoided as Geoff and Colin won the final 2 ends, but they were soundly defeated by Ray and Mike who won the game 25 shots to 12.
A high quality tight dour pairs game was played between Rob Irving and John Ward against Joanne Simpson and Steve Ryan, a game in which the margin was never greater than four shots. Two of the best Lead Bowlers in the Club embraced the competitive spirit of the contest, which kept the scores close all game. Joanne and Steve prevailed in the end though, winning by 18 shots to 15 over Team Ward.
Mick Simpson and Dave Reilly eased out to a 17-shot lead by just the 8th end, against the hapless pairing of Gary McPhee and Guy Ellery who were left stunned by their own uncompetitive bowls and inept scoring ability.
Mick and Dave never eased off, recording a comprehensive win by 31 shots to 10 over a strangely out of form Team Ellery. The triples game featured the up-and-coming young Bowler Eathan Lacey against a veteran in Col Hayward, as they each led for their respective teams.
Eathan, Noel Johnstone and the big rig Steve Turner played a good team game against Col, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan. A margin of just 2 shots after the penultimate favoured Team Turner, and with the tension building, the big rig Turner towed Eathan and Noel to victory with a 5 shot win on the last end, deservedly winning the game by 22 shots to 15.
The Grade 3 Pennants Team and Bowls Committee thank all Bowlers and Club Members for supporting the fund-raising raffle, won by Kay Craft, with raffle prizes generously donated by DKW Road-Pilots and Ben McNaughton. The lucky rink jackpot has climbed to $140 for Thursday Bowls.
By Lea Orr
The first week of June and it's g'day to the chills of winter, tax time and Origin! Our blue bowls uniform reflects our allegiances (mostly!) and we have the legends at Ground Control to thank for the perfect playing surface!
Ladies have been training for the three matches of Consistency Singles on today's program. Recent form showed that the match-up between Marja Iffland and Jan McPhee would be close.
Two tough centres continuously attacking the jack, with Marja gaining the advantage, despite a late surge by Jan, and enjoying a win on Field 10.
Liz Byrne has been on top of the ladder for some time, so this game against Di Howell on Field 9 was predestined to be a training run. Di did well to score half the number of points as her adversary, considering the minimal practice she has had lately. A very friendly contest!
The improving rookie of the club, Janice MacMahon, matched Fran Dixon point for point, till half time, in their game on Field 12.
Fran must have given herself a good talking-to at the drinks break, as she went on to cross the line with a couple of 9- and 10-pointers to secure a comfortable win. Thanks to Kim, Maureen and Lynn for keeping scores.
The leftover reserves enjoyed a training run on Field 13. Carol Reed/Lorraine Baker/Rhona Went were up against Lil Thompson/Lea Orr/Robyn Morgan, with Merilyn Rodgers on the interchange bench.
A couple of loose forwards and full backs were in this line up, so anything could happen! Thankfully, there were no shoulder charges, spear tackles nor falcons (ouch!), as Rhona's team converted their luck into a win on the day. Luck continued for Merilyn, Fran, Lil and Lynn as they lined their pockets after the 100's club draw.
A committee meeting was held today as well. The minutes are always pinned up on the board for your perusal, so please keep informed!
A few important dates for the calendar: The District Presentation Day will be held at our club on Thursday, June 13. We lassies are catering for this big day.
Saturday, June 15 - Mixed Pairs Day. A full card of matches and Maureen and Col's planning will make for a successful day.
Our effort for the Biggest Morning Tea will be a shared lunch, with fund-raising and raffles, on Tuesday, June 25.
Wear Mufti on this day and bring a savoury or sweet plate of goodies to share after bowls. Proceeds will go to Can Assist & Cancer Council. Non-players are welcome to join in.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 11, please call the club, 68621446, between 9.00 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10 am. All visitors and interested newcomers welcome. Bring a sandwich and enjoy socialising after.
Milk N Mats: Rhona.
By Paul Lewin.
Wednesday May 22 saw 16 players for Social Bowls. Winners were Graham Thomson and Danielle Thompson winning 20+21. Runners Up were Paul Kirwan and Gene Rapp winning 17+12. Third Place went to Wally Grant and Jake Brown winning 16+5.
Marble 1 came out and the Margins were 1, 5, 12 and 21, meaning Ray Griffith, John Corcoran, Tricia Allen and Myra Townsend picked up $40.00 each.
Saturday, May 25 saw 14 players at Social Bowls. Winners were Paul Kirwan and Junior Thorne winning 19+26. Runners Up were Gene Rapp and Dave Littlewood winning 17+11.
Then Wednesday, May 29 saw 12 players for Social Bowls. Winners were Alan Affleck and Junior Thorne winning 18+16. Runners Up were Dave Littlewood and Mike Valentine winning 18+5.
Marble 15 came out and the Margins were 2, 5 & 16. So the Jackpot this week stands at $48.00.
Finally on Saturday, June 1 we had 14 players for Social Bowls. Winners were Mick Dunn and Dave Johnson winning 15+14. Runners Up were Dawn Parker and John Corcoran winning 13+6.
Club Championships
We had the much anticipated Final of the Minor Pairs between Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard and Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn.
Blake and Barn got us underway with a single. Cleggy and Dunny return serve and it's one all. Blake and Barn another single and lead 2-1 after 3.
Cleggy and Dunny grab four shots on the next three ends and take the lead 5-2 after six ends. Blake and Barn a three to square it up 5-all. Cleggy and Dunny string five ends together for 6 shots and they now lead 11-5 after 12 ends.
Blake and Barn a 2 and Cleggy and Dunny a 1, a 2 and a 3 and the lead is out to 17-7 after 16 ends. Blake and Barn another 2. Cleggy and Dunny a 2 and it's 19-9 after 18 ends.
Blake and Barn pick up a single and a 4 to get back to 5 shots with one end to play but Cleggy and Dunny hold their nerve with a single and win the game 20-14.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, June 5 at 1pm. Social Bowls on Saturday, June 8 at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and loan bowls are available.
In the Club on Friday, June 7 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($200.00), Joker Draw ($850.00) and the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot
