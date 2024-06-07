Passionate Landcarer presented Gerald Carnie Award

Hi Landcarers,
It was a pleasure to attend the 2023/24 Landcare Awards this week.
The Awards were run this year as a collaboration between Landcare NSW and Local Land Services.
An impressive 139 submissions received, the competition was intense across all nine of the following categories: Australian Government Climate Innovation Award; Australian Government Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award; Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award; Australian Government Community Partnerships Landcare Award; Greyhound Coastcare Award; First Nations Landcare Collaboration Award; NextGen Landcare Award; Women in Landcare Award; and Woolworths Junior Landcare Award.
As part of the event, The Gerald Carnie Award was presented to Stephanie Cameron for her commitment to Landcare.
It was a pleasure to have Lorraine Carnie and her family at the event to present the Award.
In June 2011, Gerald, a committed Landcarer, Regional Landcare Facilitator and Landcare NSW Council member from Parkes, died suddenly at the age of 46, leaving his wife Lorraine and sons, Ryan and Jarrod, grieving and the Landcare community shocked.
The Gerald Carnie Memorial Award for Keeping the Landcare Flame Alive was established by Landcare NSW to recognise this very special individuals' contributions to the Landcare movement.
The Gerald Carnie Memorial Award stands as a testament to those who ignite passion and action in others, serving as a beacon of inspiration for greater involvement in Landcare initiatives.
It is awarded to an individual in recognition of their contribution to the development of 'the philosophy of Landcare'.
The recipient champions the development of Landcare as a means to support and engender change in attitudes, which translates to a more cohesive and resilient community that acts to achieve a healthier environment and/or more productive and sustainable farms.
Applicants are judged on the impact they have had at the local and regional or state scale to ensure that Landcare can prosper.
We are thrilled that the Gerald Carnie Award recognises the passion that Steph brings to her voluntary role with Landcare in the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
Stephanie Cameron is passionate about natural resource management, sustainable agriculture and caring for the land.
Steph has been involved in partnership projects with Local Land Services via Tamworth Regional Landcare and Landcare NSW for approximately the past 10 years and has over 15 years of senior management experience in the laboratory testing and environmental consulting industry. Steph is also a previous Chair of Landcare NSW.
