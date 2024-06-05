Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes team hooks the winning Cod at Wyangala

DR
By Dan Ryan
June 5 2024 - 1:56pm
Mitch Skeers' of 'Loomsys Fish n Fix' with his 1229mm winning Cod
Wyangala Dam has hosted a Freshwater Fishing Championships, with over 250 anglers across more than 50 teams, descending on the dam to catch the biggest Yellowbellies and Cod the dam has to offer.

Local News

