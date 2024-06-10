Cobras hoping for home ground advantage after injury-riddled start to Western Premier League season

It's been a tough start to the Cobras season but captain Cameron Kopp is hopeful a run of home games can help his side gain some momentum in their Western Premier League campaign.
Some of the side's long-standing players have stepped back this season and they've had some injury woes - including an early season injury to the captain.
But there's some promising young talent stepping up too - and they'll be back on their home ground after the long weekend and looking for a solid contest.
"We're definitely in a rebuilding phase," Kopp summed up.
"We've lost five or six players from last year ... but we've got a couple of young fellas stepping up who are playing really well."
Sixteen-year-old Hayden Lamond is one of the local juniors making an impact.
"He's come straight into the starting team and playing 90 minutes in the midfield, he's playing really well," Kopp said.
Kai Airey is another who's making the most of the opportunity, and the club's also been pleased to welcome Denmark exchange student Frode Bach on to the side.
The Cobras kicked off their season with five away games and being on the road that much was tough, but it does mean they've got a few back-to-back home games now and at the end of the season.
While they're still looking for a win, Kopp does believe he's got the quality in the squad to get it - although he'd love to see the starting 11 identified at the start of the season actually take the field.
"We've had people out all year (with injuries) which is hurting us," he acknowledged.
"Hopefully we can get a bit of a roll on once we get a few players back."
He's definitely seeing improvement week to week - with the contests getting tighter and the results closer as the season progresses and the side gains experience in the competition.
The Cobras home ground is Woodward with kick off at 3pm Saturday. In case of ground closures, games can be moved to Harrison.
Upcoming home games:
