Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cobras hoping for home ground advantage after injury-riddled start to Western Premier League season

Updated June 10 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a tough start to the Cobras season but captain Cameron Kopp is hopeful a run of home games can help his side gain some momentum in their Western Premier League campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.