Disaster preparation on agenda for pilot program

Kilograms of sand and computer simulation are the tools in a disaster preparedness trial across the region.
Developed under the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund which is jointly funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments, this project by Central NSW Joint Organisation represents a significant stride toward enhancing community resilience in the face of natural disasters.
The pilot program came to Parkes and Forbes, showing Simtable technology to our Local Emergency Management Committees including councils, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and more.
"Our communities are increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, requiring proactive measures to strengthen our disaster preparedness," said Chair of Central NSW Councils and Cabonne Mayor Cr Kevin Beatty
"Through these workshops, we aim to pilot new risk reduction technology and innovation, ultimately equipping our communities with the knowledge and resources to mitigate potential risks effectively."
Central to the pilot program is the use of Simtable technology, an advanced computer program that transforms existing maps and data into interactive, 3D simulations.
This visual platform provides community members and local decision-makers with a comprehensive understanding of potential risks, enabling informed planning and responses to emergencies such as floods, fires, and other natural disasters.
"Simtable technology offers a dynamic approach to disaster preparedness, enabling communities to visualise and comprehend the impacts of various hazards," Cr Beatty said.
"By partnering with Hunter Joint Organisaon, leveraging their extensive experience in delivering Simtable sessions in their region, we aim to ensure the successful evaluation of this innovative tool across Central NSW councils."
The workshops will play a fundamental role in guiding informed decisions on technology-enabled disaster preparedness strategies.
"We are committed to encouraging collaboration and innovation in disaster risk reduction," Cr Beatty said.
"Through this pilot program, we are not only trialling new technologies but also empowering communities to proactively prepare for and mitigate the impacts of natural disasters."
