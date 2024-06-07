Race into the weekend

The Parkes social highlight of the year will take place this Saturday, June 8.
Gates open at 11:30am for the Parkes Picnic Races featuring a five race program, betting facilities, full bar, on-site catering, fashions on the fields and returning this year is Foxy Cleopatra who is sure to get you up and dancing.
The Fashions on the Fields is one of the central west's most prestigious with categories this year including:
Dr Jane Kaczmarek will be judging Fashions on the Fields this year bringing her keen eye for detail and innovative spirit to the fashion arena.
Her unique blend of scientific precision and creative flair promises to add a new dimension to the competition.
There are some fabulous prizes that have been donated from local businesses for the fashions this year and make sure to decorate your tent for your chance to win the best dressed tent prize.
The five race program will include:
You are welcome to bring your own food hampers and picnic on the grass, however no alcohol is to be brought onto the grounds as the racecourse is a licensed venue.
There will be catering services available on course throughout the day including marquees offering some fabulous food and beverages.
Free buses will be available to take racegoers back to town at the end of the day with the first bus leaving 15 minutes after the last race.
Skip the que at the gate and make sure to purchase your tickets via 123tix for $20.
Tickets can still be purchased at the gate for $25 with children under 16 years of age free.
The 2024 Parkes Picnic Races is sure to be a great day out filled with racing, live music and children's entertainment and is sure to be the perfect day out for friends and families.
