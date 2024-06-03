Going to Orange this weekend? Detours in place as Manildra Bridge closed

The Mandagery Creek Bridge in Manildra will be closed from 5pm Friday, June 14 until 6am Monday, June 17.
A detour via Cudal will be in place.
This means a 15 minute detour for trips between Orange and Parkes throughout the weekend and a 30 minute detour for motorists travelling from one side of Manildra to the other.
Please allow extra travel time.
This weekend closure will be the fourth of 10 non-consecutive weekend closures.
The bridge closure is a part of the second stage of the Mandagery Creek Bridge replacement project to allow for essential construction works.
