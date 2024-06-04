Waste 2 Art huge success

On Saturday, June 1 Parkes held their annual Waste 2 Art exhibition opening with over 80 people in attendance.
With 75 entries across 12 categories the quality and range of work on display was highly commendable.
Parkes Waste 2 Art coordinator, Kerryn Jones was especially pleased with the range of artworks.
"We're just thrilled this year with how many entries we have had and the whole quality of work that they have provided," Ms Jones said.
"The quality of the entries has really gone up a whole other notch," she added.
The Waste 2 Art annual exhibition and competition is a NetWaste program that showcases creative works made from reused and recycable materials engaging the community and challenging their perceptions about 'rubbish'.
"It's such a great exhibition because it's open to everyone," Ms Jones said.
From schools to professional artists and retirees everyone has entered something into a Waste 2 art exhibition.
Parkes Shire Council Mayor, Neil Westcott informed those in attendance at this year's exhibition opening about the importance of this year's theme.
"This year's theme is packaging. According to the National Retail Association, 2.9 million tonnes of packaging were disposed to landfill in 2018-2019, accounting for 50% of the total amount of packaging placed on the market," Mayor Westcott said.
"One of the highlights of Waste 2 Art is seeing how people take on the theme and turn it into a work of art," he added.
Artworks included materials such as potato bags, bread bags, medical equipment, electrical wires, aluminium cans, foil easter egg wrappers, tuna cans, christmas bon bons, pencil shavings, food boxes and more and even the winning ribbons were made out of recycled packaging.
Bill Tink attended the Parkes Waste 2 Art opening this year and was blown away by the quality of work on display at the Parkes exhibition as well as the high level creativity.
The exhibition is open until Saturday, June 29. Make sure to check out the amazing entries on display and don't forget to vote for your favourite work of art for the peoples choice award which will be announced at the end of the exhibition.
Mayor Westcott and Parkes Waste 2 Art coordinator Ms Jones are also excited to announce that Parkes will be hosting the Regional Waste 2 Art exhibition this coming August.
Parkes Waste 2 Art 2024 winners, highly commended recipients and award winners are listed below:
COMMUNITY 2D Winner: Currajong Disability, Spring has Sprung. Highly Commended: Kay Gardiner, The Sweet Smell of Heaven.
COMMUNITY 3D Winner: Glenn Sloane, Seahorse. Highly Commended: Teresa Cooper, The Honeybees; Deborah Wilson, Pollution turned Pollinator.
COMMUNITY FUNCTIONAL Winner: Beryl Twardy, From Moths to Mondrian. Highly Commended: Sharyn Preisig, Can't burst my Bubble.
OPEN 2D Winner: Deb Jones, Song Lines. Highly Commended: Christine Somers, Festive Waterbird.
OPEN 3D Winner: Michelle Hazelton, Entomology Collection. Highly Commended: John Grady, Therapy; Michelle Hazelton, Tuna Swimming near Can; Michelle Hazelton, Little Brad Hen.
OPEN FUNCTIONAL Winner: Deb Jones and Helen Standen, Take the Weight Off.
HIGH SCHOOL 3D Winner: Beau Longhurst (Trundle Central School), The Woodcutters. Highly Commended: Mikalya Penny-Trundle Central School, Kenny; Anna Williams-Tullamore Central School, SpongeBob SquarePants.
PRE-SCHOOL Winner: PECC, Colours of our World.
PRIMARY 2D Winner: Parkes Public School KC, Save the Rainbow Fish. Highly Commended: Parkes Public School KW, Ferris Wheel; Parkes Public School KMH, Autumn Tree.
PRIMARY 3D Winner: Parkes Christian School year 3-4, Celestial City. Highly Commended: Middleton Public School, Dazzling Disco Display; Bailey Wynstra-Parkes Christian School, Wise Snack Tree.
PRIMARY FUNCTIONAL Winner: Parkes Chrisitan School K-2, The Majestic Puppet Theatre. Highly Commended: Emily Wild, Chippy Earrings.
CREATIVE/REPAIR/RESTORE/REFURBISH Winner: Christine Somers, Swan. Highly Commended: Lisa Dwyer, Threads of Light; Judy Nobes, From Work to Play.
YEARLY THEME - PACKAGING Winner: Kay and Warren Gardiner, Enjoying the Sunshine.
SCRAP METAL Winner: Beau Longhurst (Trundle Central School), The Woodcutters.
The Parkes Shire Council Department of Planning and Community Services Environment Award Michelle Hazelton - Open 3D category: Bird on a Biscuit Tin.
Packers Prize Max Davidson - Community 3D category: Seeing Red.
