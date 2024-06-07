Parkes Shire welcomes two new Australian citizens

Parkes welcomed two of Australia's newest citizens at an official ceremony at the Parkes Shire Council chambers on Tuesday, May 21.
With the support of friends and family, Christopher Coppard and Amanda Ashley officially became Australian citizens in a ceremony conducted by Parkes Shire mayor Neil Westcott.
New Zealand born Christopher Coppard said he has been visiting Australia since he was young and has enjoyed it, the people and culture - which he said was similar to New Zealand.
Mr Coppard said the work opportunities in Australia were really good and he came over to give it a go.
He has been living and working in Parkes for the last 10 years, and said Parkes is a good place to live.
Mr Coppard decided to become an Australian citizen as he plans to be here for the foreseeable future and it made sense to become a citizen, with his citizenship ceremony a milestone for him.
American-born Amanda Ashley said family first drew her to Australia. She has been a permanent resident for the past eight years, spending five years in Sydney before spending ninth months in Bathurst where she met her now husband.
Since Bathurst, Ms Ashley said she moved to Parkes and has been living here for the past two and a half years
Getting her citizenship, Ms Ashley said, there really aren't any words to describe it.
Parkes Shire mayor Neil Westcott said the citizenship ceremony and becoming a citizen of another country marked a very major milestone in anyone's life.
Cr Westcott said as a Council they like to go the extra mile for our newest citizens.
