Currajong celebrates biggest morning tea

Almost 60 people went down to Currajong Disability Service on Thursday, May 20 for their Biggest Morning Tea, hosted to raise funds for Cancer Council.
Currajong Disability Service's Doug Pout said they had between 55 and 60 people join them for their Biggest Morning Tea from their participants, relatives, members from Council, the hospital, ambulance service and local fire brigade.
The event raised $190, but with every other fundraising effort participants and staff at Currajong undertook, they raised $1799.95 for the Cancer Council.
Mr Pout said their goal was to raise $1000, and the fact they went above and beyond that shows how generous the staff, participants, and volunteers, along with how generous the community was as a whole.
"I understand cost of living pressures - everyone is facing them so to see people reach into their pocket and help out a worthy cause when money is so tight is very, very refreshing," he said.
Some of the fundraising activities Currajong were undertaking before their biggest morning tea included participants selling raffle tickets in venues around Parkes, a bake sale at the Parkes Boar's recent home game and a bake sale on Clarinda Street.
Mr Pout said what amazed him about that bake sale was that some people just donated to the cause without expecting anything in return.
In the future, Mr Pout said they are looking into hosting bake sales or fundraiser every two months or so to raise funds for local charities and organisations around Parkes.
Mr Pout said they want to positively touch other organisations in Parkes that need some help as well, and try to give back to the community.
