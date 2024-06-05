Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Currajong celebrates biggest morning tea

BM
By Brendan McCool
June 6 2024 - 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 60 people went down to Currajong Disability Service on Thursday, May 20 for their Biggest Morning Tea, hosted to raise funds for Cancer Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.