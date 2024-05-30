On the bowling green

The scores were level at 8 shots each after the 7th end, however Tony and Brett won the next 5 ends, picking up 6 shots to enjoy a handy 7 shot lead as the sun started to dip, and the fun for Guy and Liz also started to dip. Tony and Brett snared 5 shots on the 15th end, however Guy and Liz showed their collective staying power to win 3 of the remaining ends, scoring 6 shots, but were beaten by 2 very good Bowlers, with Team Frame winning by 24 shots to 17.