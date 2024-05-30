On the bowling green

By Lea Orr
Such a beautiful autumn day for anything outdoors, especially a roll-up of our favourite game of lawn bowls!
Col was hard at work early with broom & roller, sponging up as much dew as he could! We do appreciate your work, G C!!
Several members travelled across to a frosty Canowindra for their President's Day. A great morning & lunch, both teams were winners on the day.
Members will be saddened to hear of the passing of Colleen Crump, a stalwart of Canowindra Club and District committees in the early 2000's. Rest in peace, Colleen.
Back at home, the gals brushed away the remaining autumn leaves, warmed up their hands and prepared for action.
Three matches of Consistency Singles saw Kim David Evans overpower Maureen Goliath Miller, Rhona Batman Went defeat Joan Joker Simpson and Maureen Wonder Woman Baillie suppress Lynn The Cheetah Ryan!
Welcome to a new player, Sandy, who was thrown in at the deep end today, playing two positions! Lots of practice, Sandy! Valmai, Sandy and Heather narrowly went down to Lil, Sandy and Robyn by just one point in a friendly on rink 13.
Pennants start mid-July, so please put your name on the board if interested. Subs are always needed, so the more names, the better!
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 4, please call the club, 68621446, between 9.00 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10am.
All visitors and interested newcomers welcome. Bring a sandwich and enjoy socialising after. Milk N Mats: Lil Thompson.
By Marty Tighe
Twenty social Bowlers played two games of pairs and two games of triples last Thursday.
Brian Townsend began his long-awaited comeback to Bowls, albeit in a reduced capacity, in his triples game with Phil Moran and Colin Mudie against Jim Blake, Bob Freeman and Mal Porter.
Team Porter led by a healthy 9 shots after the 16th end, but were made to withstand a late challenge from Team Mudie who won the remaining ends, picking up 7 shots, to just fall short. Team Porter won by 18 shots to 16.
Mick Glasheen and Mike Valentine proved too consistent with weight and grass against Geoff Smith and Col Hayward, running out convincing winners by 24 shots to 10.
Rob Laceys' Bowls form is peaking, just like his beloved Sydney Swans as he and Tony Riordan went end for end against Ray Jones and Darryl McKellar in a good close game that saw the scores level at 13 shots each after 16 ends.
Ray and Darryl won the next end with 2 shots, but from there they were outplayed by the in-form Lacey and Riordan who won the 3 remaining ends, to win the game by 22 shots to 15.
John Carr, Steve Ryan and John Corcoran held a 10 shot lead after the 7th end against John Ward, John Wright and Bruce Orr and they were looking forward to a big win against a good team. Team Orr turned their fortunes around by scoring 5 shots on the 8th end, 4 shots on the 10th end and just for fun, scored 6 shots on the 16th end and followed up winning the remaining ends to enjoy a good come from behind win, winning 27 shots to 24 over Team Corcoran.
Saturday social Bowls was enjoyed by 28 Bowlers, including 2 visiting Bowlers from the Victorian Mornington Peninsula, who were made very welcome by the Bowlers and Members of 'The Friendly Club'. Joanne Simpson, Wes Westcott and Mick Glasheen had a good triples Bowls game against Brian Townsend, Bob Freeman and Ray Jones. Team Glasheen lead from the first end to the last, winning a competitive quality game by 16 shots to 12.
Col Woods and John Ward led by a massive 14 shots after just the 13th end in their game against the normally ultra-competitive Mike Valentine and Joe Davies, who though they both tried hard to win an end, found themselves completely out-bowled by Col and John, with Team Ward winning by 24 shots to 12.
The top-flight game of the day was between some of the biggest stars in Parkes Bowls. Tony Bright partnered with Brett Frame in their social pairs game against Guy Ellery and Liz Byrne.
The scores were level at 8 shots each after the 7th end, however Tony and Brett won the next 5 ends, picking up 6 shots to enjoy a handy 7 shot lead as the sun started to dip, and the fun for Guy and Liz also started to dip. Tony and Brett snared 5 shots on the 15th end, however Guy and Liz showed their collective staying power to win 3 of the remaining ends, scoring 6 shots, but were beaten by 2 very good Bowlers, with Team Frame winning by 24 shots to 17.
Visiting Bowlers, Glenda Marsh partnered with Darryl McKellar and, in scenes reminiscent from Greg Evans' 'Perfect Match', were an instant match and they hit it off brilliantly on the Bowling rink, completely out-playing Geoff Smith and Rob Lacey. Glenda and Darryl won by 24 shots to 15.
Rodney Ford and Marty Tighe started strongly against their more fancied opponents in Rhona Went and Mick Simpson. Rodney Ford 'Ranger' and Marty were not headed until the 17th end. The consistency of Rhona and Mick was finally rewarded when the game reached its latter stages, with their class and experience eventually overcoming Team Tighe, with Team Simpson winning by 23 shots to 15.
Eathan Lacey, visiting Bowler Rowan Marsh and Col Miller played a very enjoyable triples game against John Carr, Bruce Orr and Colin Mudie.
For the first time in three weeks, Col Miller didn't need to ring an Ambulance for a Club Member. The scores were close all game as the margin never exceeded 4 or 5 shots. The scores were level at 19 shots each after the 18th end. In a game in which a draw would have been a fitting result, the wily Colin Mudie guided his team to win the remaining ends and win the game by 21 shots to 19.
