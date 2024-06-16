Parkes karate students shine at State Championships

Six Central West Kyokushin Karate (CWKK) students recently competed in Sydney at the MKA NSW State Championships and came home with a stack of medals.
Eilish Neville claimed the title of NSW Champion in her age division of the Kyokushin contact karate competition and Madaline Rich placed second and Emanual Townsend, Bella Neville and Sophie Mcgrath all placed third in their respective age divisions.
As well as placing in their Kyokushin contact karate competitions Sophie placed second and Madaline placed third in the Kata competition.
The team were under the guidance of Sensei Michelle Kable who said their results were nothing short of remarkable.
"The students demonstrated exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship across both Kata and fighting events," she said.
Eilish Neville competed in the Junior Padded division for 13 to 15 years in the Kyokushin contact karate competition.
Kyokushin contact karate competitions is where competitors aim to knock down or incapacitate their opponents with powerful striles, kicks, and blocks all while adhering to strict safety rules.
"Her dedication to pre-tournament training was evident as she dominated the finals, earning her the title of NSW Champion for her division," Sensei Michelle proudly stated.
Two CWKK students, Sophie and Madaline competed in the Kata competition which is a showcase of pre-arranged movements that help practitioners refine their skills and techniques in a simulated combat scenario.
Both of the girls are 17 years of age and competed in the women's Open (Black Belt) Division.
Their Sensei was highly impressed by both of the girls performances which earnt them top positions as Sophie secured second place and Madaline took out third place.
"Their performances were sharp, powerful and flawless," Sensei Michelle said.
Emanual was the youngest of the six CWKK competitors at just seven years old competing in the Children's Padded Contact Event in Kyokushin contact karate in the eight and nine years division due to the absence of a division for his age group.
"Despite facing taller opponents, Emanual showed incredible fighting spirit and ability, winning two out of three tough fights to claim third place."
Lachlan Kupkee competed in the 16 and 17 years male colt division and Madaline and Bella competes in the 16 and 17 years female colts division.
Unfortunately Lachlan drew a formidable opponent who ultimately won the division.
"Despite a valiant effort, Lachlan faced a controversial kick to the throat in the finals for third place, which incapacitated him and ended his bout. Nevertheless, his resilience and strong performance were commendable."
"Madaline demonstrated excellent technique and determination to win her first bout making it to the finals but was defeated by a roundhouse kick to the head, resulting in a knockout."
Madaline secured second place in the Championships while in Bella's first competition she fought hard but it did not result in a win, however she triumphed and took out third place with a convincing win in her finals.
Sophie also competed in the female 16-17 years colts (lightweight division).
Sophie faced a larger opponent in a very tough fight in her first competition.
"Sophie demonstrated incredible resilience and fighting spirit. Although she didn't get the win, her determination paid off as she advanced to the finals and secured third place with a well-deserved victory.
"The achievements of these students are a testament to their dedication and the excellent training at Central West Kyokushin Karate.
"Competing in full-contact karate requires immense guts, self-discipline, and determination. The students of CWKK displayed these qualities in abundance, making their club, their families, and me proud," Sensei Michelle said.
Sensei Michelle's dedicated students are now preparing for the National Championships on August 4.
The students will be engaging in fundraising to support their journey as they aim for further success on the national stage - the community's support will be crucial in helping them reach their goals.
All six students performed with passion and dedication at the NSW State Championships and this highlights the talent and hard work of country kids proving that they can compete and succeed at the highest levels of competition.
Contact Sensei Michelle Kable to find out more about training opportunities by email cwkk@bigpond.net.au or 0458 111 125.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.