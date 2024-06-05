College of Seniors host morning full of art and morning tea

On Tuesday, May 28 Parkes College of Seniors hosted a Biggest Morning Tea to raise funds for the Cancer Council at the Masonic Lodge.
There was a great turn out of guests with a delicious display of morning tea as well as a magnificent display of art on show as well.
Artist Sarah Bowkett has been attending weekly art therapy sessions with Art Therapist Maralyn Nash over the last eight years and has enjoyed creating a range of different artworks. Sarah enjoys painting as it allows her to express her feelings and emotions in a way that she feels free to do so.
At the Masonic Lodge her exhibition displayed artworks that depict her love of marine life and the importance of looking after our environment. Sarah particulary loves creating watercolour paintings of turtles, sea horses and fish.
Sandra and Stephen from Adelaide also decided to call in to the Biggest Morning Tea event and see Sarah's art exhibition as they heard Macca from ABC radio advertise the event on Sunday morning while they were headed to Queensland to see family.
