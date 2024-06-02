Parkes East fete

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete was held on Saturday, May 25 and raised an incredible $30,000.
Winners of the big raffles of the day were:
The day consisted of an amazing performance by students on the Marimbas, the annual auction with donations by supporting local businesses, stalls including the garden stall, lucky dips, gift baskets, hair braiding, face painting, cupcake decorating, putt putt, PCYC activities and more!
Parkes East would like to thank their amazing Parkes East community of students, staff, parents and supporters.
The annual fete is a great representation of how successful a school can be when the community comes together.
