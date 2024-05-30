Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Dance Co raises $13,500 for Ronald McDonald House

Updated May 31 2024 - 9:22am, first published May 30 2024 - 6:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Dance Co has raised more than $13,500 to help keep families together when their child needs medical treatment far from home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.