Parkes Dance Co raises $13,500 for Ronald McDonald House

Parkes Dance Co has raised more than $13,500 to help keep families together when their child needs medical treatment far from home.
Their efforts for Dance For Sick Kids will cover the costs of 83 nights' accommodation at Ronald McDonald House - placing Parkes Dance Co in the top five studios for the 2024 campaign.
Studio principal Jess Kinsela was absolutely thrilled with the great effort everyone put in and the amazing support they received.
There are a range of ways the studio supports Dance for Sick Kids.
Individual students (and teachers!) are invited to sign up as a member of the Parkes Dance Co team, logging their dance minutes through the seven-day event.
This year there was some very generous support from family and friends and a total 10,126 minutes recorded on the dance floor.
Everyone got into the rainbow theme week, enjoying dress-ups and face painting, and the whole event was capped with a brilliant disco.
"It was such a nice community event in our dance studio," Miss Jess said.
This is the third year Parkes Dance Co has participated and it's getting bigger each year.
Miss Jess first saw the campaign online and recognised it as a perfect fit for the dancers.
"That's perfect, because that's what we do best," she said.
"I love that it can bring our community together even more through dance and we can do something really good."
The cause of course is close to many families in our community, including those connected to the studio.
"So many parents have someone they've known or they themselves have had to go to Ronald McDonald House," Miss Jess said.
With Houses in Sydney and Orange both destinations for Parkes families, they're so glad to be able to help.
The raffle had some very happy winners this year, thanks to generous businesses who contributed some wonderful raffle prizes.
Thanks to Arnold's, Calouby, Parkes News and Gifts, Sportspower, Little Blooms, Kinsela Motorcycles, Cakes by Alicia and Kindred Beauty for your support.
"Big thank you to all our community - families, students and teachers," Miss Jess said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.