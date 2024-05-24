Parkes Spacemen take on Raiders

Ladies League Tag
Parkes Spacecats 0 defeated by Macquarie Raiders 52. A one sided affair with Macquarie Raiders in control of the game from the start. Parkes were valiant during the game and showed some excellent league but were just out classed on the day.
Under 18s
Spacemen U18's had a great win on the weekend being down 18 - 0 in the first 20 minutes. The Spacemen took the majority of the first half to get momentum and from there slowly grind out a close result in their way. Spacemen 36 defeating Dubbo Macquarie 34.
Spacemen Reserve Grade
Reserve grade could not come up with the goods as Dubbo Macquarie were just too strong on the day. At half time Parkes were still in with a chance the scores were close Parkes 8 Macquarie 12. Macquarie were not going to let this game out of the bag with good defence final score was Dubbo Macquarie 30 Parkes Spacemen 8
Spacemen First Grade
This game was a hard running see sawing event. Parkes drew first blood with an unconverted try 4-0. Raiders soon responded with a converted try 4-6. Discipline and dropped ball crept into the Spacemen game and Macquarie used this going in for an unconverted try Parkes 4 Macquarie 10. At this stage Parkes put a couple of good sets together and scored out wide conversion unsuccessful Parkes 8 Macquarie 10. Before half time Macquarie quite convincingly broke Parkes line and scored close to the posts conversion successful. At the break Parkes 8 Macquarie 16.
Second half was an exciting game to watch. Parkes came out of the blocks firing and scored 2 tries in quick succession with both kicks for goal not finding their mark. The game is anyones at 16 all and 20 minutes to go.
At this point Macquarie were caught napping out wide and Parkes made them pay for it coming up with a converted try Parkes 22 Macquarie 16. and again not long after the restart Parkes went in again and kick unsuccessful Parkes 26 Macquarie 16.
You would think the game was home and hosed for the Spacemen but Macquarie rallied and 30 metres out from Parkes line Macquarie received a penalty and Parkes fullback received 10 minutes in the bin with 9 minutes to go.
Macquarie scored out wide with the overlap, the goal kick missing its mark. Parkes 26 Macquarie 20. From the restart Macquarie did not make much ground and put the kick down field. Parkes returned the kick well and made it to Macquaries 25 metre line where a high tackle gave Parkes a penalty goal which Chad Porter put between the posts. Parkes 28 Macquarie 20.
Macquarie restarted the game with less than 2 minutes to go and Parkes spilled the ball in the first couple of tackles and Macquarie taking possession again scored out wide. Parkes 28 Macquarie 24. 50 seconds to go Macquarie elected not to kick for goal taking the gamble they may be able to score off the restart. This they tried to do with a chip and chase but could not regather. Final score Spacemen 28 Macquarie 24
