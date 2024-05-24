Parkes Spacemen take on Raiders

Macquarie restarted the game with less than 2 minutes to go and Parkes spilled the ball in the first couple of tackles and Macquarie taking possession again scored out wide. Parkes 28 Macquarie 24. 50 seconds to go Macquarie elected not to kick for goal taking the gamble they may be able to score off the restart. This they tried to do with a chip and chase but could not regather. Final score Spacemen 28 Macquarie 24