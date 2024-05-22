Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sheep market seeing stronger trends

May 22 2024 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The market sold to stronger trends with the exceptions of the light lambs. Light 2 score processing lambs were $3 to $5 cheaper with Merino selling from $35 to $82 and crossbreds reached $110/head.
The market sold to stronger trends with the exceptions of the light lambs. Light 2 score processing lambs were $3 to $5 cheaper with Merino selling from $35 to $82 and crossbreds reached $110/head.

Monday's cattle sale

  • Yarding 1606 (up 1296)

Numbers increased this week with 1606 cattle yarded. Quality was mixed with mostly feeder weights penned. Heavy cows and grown prime cattle were also in good supply. All the regular buyers were present. Young cattle to the trade were firm to dearer, prime yearling steers sold from 280c to 328c and prime yearling heifers, 230c to 323c/kg. Feeder steers held firm selling between 288c and 375c while feeder heifers were down 12c, 240c to 324c/kg. Prime grown steers gained 10c selling from 260c to 325c and prime grown heifers were firm, 220c to 319c/kg. Cows lifted 10c, 2 and 3 scores sold from 130c to 233c and heavy prime cows 230c to 250c/kg. Bulls sold to 240c/kg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.