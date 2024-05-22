Sheep market seeing stronger trends

Numbers increased this week with 1606 cattle yarded. Quality was mixed with mostly feeder weights penned. Heavy cows and grown prime cattle were also in good supply. All the regular buyers were present. Young cattle to the trade were firm to dearer, prime yearling steers sold from 280c to 328c and prime yearling heifers, 230c to 323c/kg. Feeder steers held firm selling between 288c and 375c while feeder heifers were down 12c, 240c to 324c/kg. Prime grown steers gained 10c selling from 260c to 325c and prime grown heifers were firm, 220c to 319c/kg. Cows lifted 10c, 2 and 3 scores sold from 130c to 233c and heavy prime cows 230c to 250c/kg. Bulls sold to 240c/kg.
Lamb numbers increased and the quality was similar. There was a good run of heavy and extra heavy lambs. Buyers were strong on the heavy trade weights and light and medium weight trade lambs were mixed in quality. Light lambs were well represented and there was less competition. The market sold to stronger trends with the exceptions of the light lambs. Light 2 score processing lambs were $3 to $5 cheaper with Merino selling from $35 to $82 and crossbreds reached $110/head. Light and medium weight trades were firm selling to $158/head but the mixed quality had lambs averaging around 630c/kg. Heavy trades sold from $140 to $178/head ranging from 660c to 720c/kg and the 24 to 26kg lambs sold from $158 to $196/head or 730c/kg cwt on average. Heavy lambs gained $8 selling between $178 and $221 and extra heavy lambs reached $245/head and averaged 700c to 730c/kg. Heavy hoggets were $9 cheaper reaching $142/head. Mutton numbers lifted and quality remains mixed and prices were firm on the light and medium weights and heavy mutton were firm to $6 softer. Medium weight ewes sold from $56 to $83 and heavy crossbreds reached $126/head. The best priced Merino reached $118/head. Most sold in the range of 280c to 315c/kg cwt.
FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY
Friday's pig sale- A small yarding of boars and sows saw prices improve 10c to 20c for sows. Boars were firm, bacon improved by $10 to $20 per head, pork improved as well by $10 to $20 mainly on the heavier pigs and suckers were firm on the better quality pigs.
FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK
