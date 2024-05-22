Sheep market seeing stronger trends

Lamb numbers increased and the quality was similar. There was a good run of heavy and extra heavy lambs. Buyers were strong on the heavy trade weights and light and medium weight trade lambs were mixed in quality. Light lambs were well represented and there was less competition. The market sold to stronger trends with the exceptions of the light lambs. Light 2 score processing lambs were $3 to $5 cheaper with Merino selling from $35 to $82 and crossbreds reached $110/head. Light and medium weight trades were firm selling to $158/head but the mixed quality had lambs averaging around 630c/kg. Heavy trades sold from $140 to $178/head ranging from 660c to 720c/kg and the 24 to 26kg lambs sold from $158 to $196/head or 730c/kg cwt on average. Heavy lambs gained $8 selling between $178 and $221 and extra heavy lambs reached $245/head and averaged 700c to 730c/kg. Heavy hoggets were $9 cheaper reaching $142/head. Mutton numbers lifted and quality remains mixed and prices were firm on the light and medium weights and heavy mutton were firm to $6 softer. Medium weight ewes sold from $56 to $83 and heavy crossbreds reached $126/head. The best priced Merino reached $118/head. Most sold in the range of 280c to 315c/kg cwt.